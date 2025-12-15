‘I thought this is the end’: Brown University student describes shootings inside lecture hall

9 hours ago

A Brown University student has shared his experience of being in the same lecture hall as the shootings on Saturday.

Two students were killed and at least nine more were injured in the shooting at Brown University on Saturday 13th December. Another student is in a critical condition. Police are still searching for the gunman. Police detained one person and then released them on Sunday.

Joseph Oduro was in a revision session for an economics exam, along with about 50 or 60 other students. He heard a disturbance outside the lecture hall. “Around five seconds or so later, we see a gunman walk in on the left-hand side,” he told ABC News.

“The gun was so big and long that I genuinely thought, like, ‘Okay, this is the end of the road for me.”

According to Oduro, the shooter was covered in dark clothing apart from his eyes and part of his hand. “We made eye contact,” he continued, “I know he mumbled something, screamed something. I don’t know exactly what was said, but he entered the room, and you could just see the panic in all the students’ eyes. I was standing in the front so as soon as he walked in, he immediately saw me and I immediately saw him.

Some students dropped to the floor and some ran out the room. Oduro hid behind a table. He heard approximately 40 to 50 gunshots in a time that “felt like 14 days”. Oduro tried to comfort a student who was shot in both legs. “If she were to make a noise … anything like that, and the gunman would have heard, we have no idea what would have happened. I think the state of emergency would have been way worse. So I gave her my hand to squeeze as hard as she could. I said, ‘Put all your pain on me because I could take it.'”

He also texted his parents: “I love you all and I’m sorry for all the trouble that I put you through and I just love you all, and I’m thankful for all of your lives.”

When the shooter exited the lecture hall, Oduro and other students didn’t leave. “You don’t know if he’s gonna come back,” he explained, “and the odds of him going to another room are extremely high. So, if we try and exit and find another way out, maybe we might cross paths with him again, and you can escape once, but you’re definitely not gonna escape twice.”

When the police arrived and told people to put their hands up, nobody did, as they thought the police were another shooter.

Brown University is an Ivy League institute on Rhode Island in the USA. The university released a statement on Sunday, saying “local police have advised they do not believe there is any immediate threat to Brown or the local community.”

Featured image by chensiyuan and SWNS.