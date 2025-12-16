The Tab

The disappointing reality of that absolutely unreal house in Netflix’s Man vs Baby

Everyone wants to know how much it costs

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

If you’re wondering where that incredible London house in Netflix’s new comedy Man vs Baby is, or how much it costs, I have disappointing news.

The series, created and written by Rowan Atkinson and William Davies, is about a man called Trevor Bingley who gets a job housesitting a luxury penthouse over the Christmas period. But there’s one problem – he’s got to look after a random baby that was left at the school where he worked.

It’s a follow-up to the Mr Bean actor’s 2022 series Man vs Bee, and is a hilarious (and slightly painful) watch. Sadly, the incredible London apartment owned by the fictional Schwarzenboch family that overlooks the London Eye isn’t actually real.

Credit: Netflix

Davies told The Mirror: “If anyone is planning to put a bid on it, it doesn’t exist. It was a set build, but the fact you had to ask if it’s a real penthouse, I hope that’s what people think when they watch it. But no, it is all smoke and mirrors and quite a lot of fake marble and gold.”

The outside of the apartment block is real, though. It’s a building called Trinity House, which is on Tower Hill, next to the Four Seasons Hotel. The building belongs to a charity also called Trinity House, which is the UK’s largest maritime charity, dedicated to improving safety for people who work at sea.

Credit: Netflix

Man vs Baby used AI to expand the top of the building, though, so it doesn’t look exactly the same in real life. They also used some CGI for the baby.

The house Trevor lives in at the start is a real cottage in a small village in Hertfordshire called Aldbury. The Aldbury Village Store and Greyhound Inn pub seen in the show are also actual places in the village. However, the primary school he works at is a community space hall in Camberwell, London called Longfield Hall, and the train station scene was filmed in Ongar, Essex.

