Stranger Things

TWO deaths or hail mary? Four words in the new Stranger Things trailer are causing Twitter fights

It’s either the worst tease in history, or the best news I’ve heard all year

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment

We are fast approaching the release date of Stranger Things volume 2, and Netflix have recently dropped a trailer which may or may not tease TWO major deaths. We are simply not prepared.

“Everything we have ever assumed about the Upside Down has been dead wrong,” Netflix wrote in the caption of the trailer. “Stranger Things 5 Vol. 2 premieres December 25 at 8PM ET / 5PM PT.”

In the trailer, which seemed to pick up immediately after Will trashed Vecna’s forces with his newly discovered powers, we get a lot of exposition. Kali seems to be rolling with Eleven and Hopper in the Upside Down, Holly and Max are still journeying through Vecna’s memories, and Robin seems to be doing some electrical experimentation on a demogorgon? There’s a lot going on, including our girl Nancy destroying literal soldiers with her own rifle skills, and it’s all set to the iconic Diana Ross track Upside Down.

Between the chaos, explosions, and Vecna’s transformation in the trailer, it’s looking like Stranger Things volume 2 is going to be lit. That being said, a simple four-word phrase has become a divisive topic on Twitter, and people just can’t seem to agree.

So this line from the Stranger Things volume 2 trailer has caused a stir

In an easily missable moment in the Stranger Things volume 2 trailer, Steve and Dustin seem to have finally made up after being objectively insufferable to one another during the first episode drop. It’s during that interaction that the four words are spoken, and it’s a callback to an earlier episode.

Back in season three, during the somewhat lacklustre Russian plot that went literally nowhere, Dustin tells Steve, “If you die, I die,” when they’re about to open a sketchy crate. Those words were repeated in the Stranger Things volume 2 trailer, but this time it was Steve saying it.

Naturally, people on Twitter are in two camps on the line: It’s either confirmation that they’re both going to meet their end, or a red herring to distract us from who actually dies in those final few episodes.

“Please god no,” one person wrote.

Another said: “Others can, but not these two, I swear to god.”

On the other side of things, some are convinced that the Duffer brothers wouldn’t be putting so much sauce on it if they actually planned on following through. Instead, it could be a deliberate misdirection.

“People not registering that this basically means they’re 100 per cent surviving,” one person argued.

“They’ve been baiting us with Steve’s death since the beginning of time. It’s not happening,” another wrote.

I’m in two minds about it. Literally anything can happen, but one thing is clear: If they die, I will be continuing on with Vecna’s work and kidnapping children with my army of monsters. Netflix, you have been warned.

Featured image credit: Netflix/Twitter

