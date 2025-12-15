The Tab

‘Sick’ clip of young Finn Wolfhard being ‘sexualised’ in Stranger Things interview resurfaces

‘Literally made my skin crawl’

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

As everyone waits for volume two of Stranger Things season five, a disturbing old clip of Finn Wolfhard being “sexualised” in an interview when he was a young teenager has resurfaced.

Many of the Stranger Things kids started the show when they were really young, with Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp just 11 when they began filming, but they were strangely always treated as though they were a lot older.

In the resurfaced clip, the cast are being interviewed on a Comic Con panel in San Diego in 2017. At the time, Finn, who plays Mike Wheeler, was just 14 years old.

When he gets introduced, the interviewer, Patton Oswalt, describes Finn as “an actor born with the greatest porn name ever,” which is a very strange thing to say to a 14-year-old.

Finn laughs it off initially and replies: “Hey man, thanks! Really puts a great thing on my future.” Patton then continues the disturbing joke, saying: “Get a good agent. Please, you’re allowed to say no to things. Don’t do anything called Stranger Thongs, that’s all I’m saying.”

He goes on to make another rude joke about his surname “Wolfhard” and Finn literally tells him to “stop”. The whole time, Joe Keery and David Harbour are glaring at Finn and mouthing something to him. It looks like they are telling him to “ignore” the disturbing comments.

His behaviour got loads of backlash at the time and Patton apologised in 2017, tweeting: “I thought I was being funny but was actually a graceless asshole. I’ve since apologised and, I hope, learned.”

It’s now getting criticised all over again in 2025, with people calling the over-sexualisation of the Stranger Things cast as teenagers “genuinely terrifying”.

Most Read

university of nottingham trent building uk universities selling of campuses

UK universities resorting to selling off whole campuses during financial struggles

Tom Holland speaks out about Zendaya as Robert Pattinson ‘engagement’ pic goes viral

John Hamm

Explaining TikTok’s ‘Turn the Lights Off’ trend, and what it’s got to do with vibey Jon Hamm

One person wrote: “He was so oversexualised, it actually makes me sick. He was a child. It’s no wonder that he’s very private now and isn’t as interactive with fans anymore. The amount of adult women I saw thirsting over a child had me heated.”

“Literally made my skin crawl. I remember these kids dealing with weird adults and thinking it was gross, but seeing it as an adult now is even worse,” someone else said.

A third person added: “The fact his voice hasn’t even broken yet. And the guy just KEPT GOING. I’m sick to my stomach like Finn deserved soooo much better. Joe and David ate here. I’m so glad Finn had some adults protecting him.”

The Stranger Things actor has never addressed the inappropriate comments.

For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Featured image by: Netflix and Comic Con

More on: Netflix Stranger Things TV
Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

Read Next

Two months later, ‘real life Madeline’ brutally spills what really happened with David Harbour

It’s nearly over! Five Netflix shows like Stranger Things to watch with the same vibe

Stranger Things Spotify hidden details

These cool Stranger Things hidden details on Spotify prove that the Upside Down is everywhere

Latest

5 types of people you WILL encounter on Durham LinkedIn

May Thomson

Unfortunately for all…

Man vs baby AI truth

Truth behind the baby in Netflix’s Man vs Baby looking almost too perfect and is it actually AI?

Suchismita Ghosh

While watching, it’s all I could think about

Possible ‘hidden meaning’ of tie Charlie Kirk’s alleged killer Tyler Robinson wore in court

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

There’s been lots of speculation

mafs uk 2025 cast and then keye looking contemplative with a cocktail

Keye details four MAFS UK couples he thinks should’ve been matched instead, and I’m shook

Claudia Cox

You’ll have to hear him out

Stranger Things Dr Kay creator Linda Hamilton

Stranger Things creators and Linda Hamilton ‘reveal’ who Dr Kay really is as volume two nears

Suchismita Ghosh

‘She has an agenda’

TomB Raider updated timeline

It just got super messy with two new games, so here’s the full Tomb Raider timeline explained

Harrison Brocklehurst

Prequels, reboots, origin stories and Netflix animated series… Even Lara Croft superfans are confused

‘Sick’ clip of young Finn Wolfhard being ‘sexualised’ in Stranger Things interview resurfaces

Ellissa Bain

‘Literally made my skin crawl’

Nick Reiner arrested and charged in connection with brutal stabbing of Rob and Michele

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

They were killed in their Los Angeles home on Sunday

Nick Reiner

Everything we know about Nick as he’s arrested after the killing of his dad, Rob Reiner

Kieran Galpin

Rob and Michele were found dead on Sunday

some mafs uk 2025 cast and then whatsapp symbols to represent group chat

A nosy look inside the MAFS UK cast’s drama-filled WhatsApp group chats, and who is banned

Claudia Cox

They have at least six different ones now?!

5 types of people you WILL encounter on Durham LinkedIn

May Thomson

Unfortunately for all…

Man vs baby AI truth

Truth behind the baby in Netflix’s Man vs Baby looking almost too perfect and is it actually AI?

Suchismita Ghosh

While watching, it’s all I could think about

Possible ‘hidden meaning’ of tie Charlie Kirk’s alleged killer Tyler Robinson wore in court

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

There’s been lots of speculation

mafs uk 2025 cast and then keye looking contemplative with a cocktail

Keye details four MAFS UK couples he thinks should’ve been matched instead, and I’m shook

Claudia Cox

You’ll have to hear him out

Stranger Things Dr Kay creator Linda Hamilton

Stranger Things creators and Linda Hamilton ‘reveal’ who Dr Kay really is as volume two nears

Suchismita Ghosh

‘She has an agenda’

TomB Raider updated timeline

It just got super messy with two new games, so here’s the full Tomb Raider timeline explained

Harrison Brocklehurst

Prequels, reboots, origin stories and Netflix animated series… Even Lara Croft superfans are confused

‘Sick’ clip of young Finn Wolfhard being ‘sexualised’ in Stranger Things interview resurfaces

Ellissa Bain

‘Literally made my skin crawl’

Nick Reiner arrested and charged in connection with brutal stabbing of Rob and Michele

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

They were killed in their Los Angeles home on Sunday

Nick Reiner

Everything we know about Nick as he’s arrested after the killing of his dad, Rob Reiner

Kieran Galpin

Rob and Michele were found dead on Sunday

some mafs uk 2025 cast and then whatsapp symbols to represent group chat

A nosy look inside the MAFS UK cast’s drama-filled WhatsApp group chats, and who is banned

Claudia Cox

They have at least six different ones now?!