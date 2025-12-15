‘Sick’ clip of young Finn Wolfhard being ‘sexualised’ in Stranger Things interview resurfaces

4 hours ago

As everyone waits for volume two of Stranger Things season five, a disturbing old clip of Finn Wolfhard being “sexualised” in an interview when he was a young teenager has resurfaced.

Many of the Stranger Things kids started the show when they were really young, with Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp just 11 when they began filming, but they were strangely always treated as though they were a lot older.

In the resurfaced clip, the cast are being interviewed on a Comic Con panel in San Diego in 2017. At the time, Finn, who plays Mike Wheeler, was just 14 years old.

When he gets introduced, the interviewer, Patton Oswalt, describes Finn as “an actor born with the greatest porn name ever,” which is a very strange thing to say to a 14-year-old.

Finn laughs it off initially and replies: “Hey man, thanks! Really puts a great thing on my future.” Patton then continues the disturbing joke, saying: “Get a good agent. Please, you’re allowed to say no to things. Don’t do anything called Stranger Thongs, that’s all I’m saying.”

the way that wasn’t even the end of it. the host literally kept going untill finn had to tell him to stop. like wtf pic.twitter.com/71Y4Ompou1 — ols 🦇 (@CSPRlNG) December 11, 2025

He goes on to make another rude joke about his surname “Wolfhard” and Finn literally tells him to “stop”. The whole time, Joe Keery and David Harbour are glaring at Finn and mouthing something to him. It looks like they are telling him to “ignore” the disturbing comments.

His behaviour got loads of backlash at the time and Patton apologised in 2017, tweeting: “I thought I was being funny but was actually a graceless asshole. I’ve since apologised and, I hope, learned.”

It’s now getting criticised all over again in 2025, with people calling the over-sexualisation of the Stranger Things cast as teenagers “genuinely terrifying”.

One person wrote: “He was so oversexualised, it actually makes me sick. He was a child. It’s no wonder that he’s very private now and isn’t as interactive with fans anymore. The amount of adult women I saw thirsting over a child had me heated.”

WHY did it happen? ‘Cuz I thought I️ was being funny but was actually a graceless asshole. I’ve since apologized and, I hope, learned. https://t.co/FUDeHzanSg — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) November 7, 2017

“Literally made my skin crawl. I remember these kids dealing with weird adults and thinking it was gross, but seeing it as an adult now is even worse,” someone else said.

A third person added: “The fact his voice hasn’t even broken yet. And the guy just KEPT GOING. I’m sick to my stomach like Finn deserved soooo much better. Joe and David ate here. I’m so glad Finn had some adults protecting him.”

The Stranger Things actor has never addressed the inappropriate comments.

