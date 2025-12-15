The Tab
A nosy look inside the MAFS UK cast’s drama-filled WhatsApp group chats, and who is banned

They have at least six different ones now?!

Every large group of people has several chaotic WhatsApp group chats, and the MAFS UK 2025 cast is no exception. MAFS groom Keye has shed some light on exactly who is allowed on and who is banned from which group chats. Erm, there was so much drama among them, they’ve ended up with at least six separate ones?

Keye explained to The Tab: “We’ve got a main MAFS girls’ group chat, which has all of the girls on it, plus Davide and me, Leigh and Leah.” Julia-Ruth is not currently on this group chat, as it was just “a little bit uncomfortable” having her there.

“And then we’ve got another one that has all of those same people, but except the intruders. So no Leisha, April and Abi. The girls’ WhatsApp group was crazy. We were all talking a lot during the in-between period before [MAFS] came out, and when it came out. And now it’s kind of dying a death. But the others are popping off.”

I bet the group chats were busy when this episode aired
Keye made another group chat called “lads lads lads” consisting of all the boys apart from Steven and Joe, plus Leigh. He joked he created it so he could be in control. “But then the boys started their own boys’ group chat, which doesn’t have Leigh in it, or me, or Davide, and does have Joe and Steven. Because Davide and I obviously can’t be trusted, because we’ll report back to the club.”

Keye was in fact informing the girls of what was said on the “lads lads lads” boys’ group chat, so he’s not offended the boys began a new chat without him. “I was doing exactly what they assumed I was doing. It’s completely justified. I’m actually embarrassed it took them so long to do it, to be honest.” Keye says he is “fine” with no longer being allowed on the group chat with the other boys, as he only talks to John and Dean anyway.

mafs uk 2025 cast boys leo divarni steven davide

Lads lads lads
Although Paul was invited onto Keye’s “lads lads lads” group chat, he is not sure whether he is on the newer boys’ one, as he apparently “dropped off the face of the earth” after they filmed the show.

Keye is also on a group chat consisting of only him, Grace and Maeve. And another one he apparently has to keep secret, in case they kick him out. How mysterious.

So, altogether, that’s six separate MAFS UK 2025 cast group chats (that Keye knows of). Honestly, they must need a wall chart to keep track of who’s banned from which.

