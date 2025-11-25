The Tab
Julia-Ruth

Omfg, MAFS producers begged Julia-Ruth to stay by offering her this bride’s husband?!

You’re never going to guess which groom they picked for her

Kieran Galpin

MAFS UK’s Julia-Ruth was eternally messy, but you can’t deny that the season 10 experiment would have been somewhat quiet without producers cursing the day they cast the controversial bride.

Though she started out as a frontrunner among viewers, as the season drew on, Julia-Ruth’s true colours began to show. Before long, she was beefing with multiple brides and attempting to whisk their husbands away. She succeeded with Maeve’s husband, Joe, taking him to Lanzarote, where they slept together and got matching tattoos.

Despite causing drama for the show’s bosses, when Julia-Ruth attempted to leave the experiment a single pringle, they practically begged her to stay. They even offered her another man.

MAFS producers suggested an evil plan to Julia-Ruth

Julia-Ruth recently sat down on Just Call Me Audrey to talk about MAFS UK, her marriage to Divarni, and the nefarious scheme producers dreamt up to keep her in the experiment.

“I don’t know if I’m allowed to say this but when I was about to leave after the last commitment ceremony, I had a producer come to my room and basically was like, ‘Is there anything you can do to stay a little bit longer?” she said.

Though you might think that Julia-Ruth would jump at the chance to stir some drama, that couldn’t have been further from the truth.

She explained: “I was like, ‘absolutely not. I’m not doing this anymore. Unless you have a brand new husband, I’m not doing anything. I’m not doing it. I’m done filming and us making up and then being dragged through the mud.”

But producers didn’t stop there, allegedly offering Juicy-Roo the chance to couple up with – drum roll, please – Steven?! As we know, Julia-Ruth’s interest in Nelly’s husband had already caused some drama.

Channel 4

Credit: Channel 4

“[The producer] was like, ‘Could you even write a letter and put it underneath Steven’s door and ask him to stay?’ she added. “I was like, absolutely not. She basically just said, ‘Is there anything I could do for you to stay a little bit longer?’”

Part of me wishes she’d taken them up on the offer. Can you imagine?

Channel 4

