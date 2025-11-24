Bailey dishes on where the MAFS cast stand with the villains Steven and Julia-Ruth now

9 hours ago

Julia-Ruth and Steven have definitely cemented their places in the MAFS villain hall of fame. I don’t know about you, but I’d assumed the MAFS UK cast would collectively shun Steven and Julia-Ruth after all the fallout. They don’t seem to have gone on many nights out with the rest of the cast, or to have popped up at as many press events.

Bailey has spoken about where the MAFS UK cast all stand with Julia-Ruth and Steven now, and it seems like they’re on better terms than you might have guessed. I did not expect this.

On BBC Radio Sussex, Bailey was asked whether everyone was friends now with Julia-Ruth. He said: “We’re fine. We’re not best friends, but we’re very civil. There’s no hard feelings.

“From my side, I didn’t really have much of a bad word to say against her. I was just on Divarni’s side, protecting my friend, and that was all it was, really. I didn’t have anything against Julia-Ruth. We had our little argument. Didn’t really know what it meant, what she said to me.”

For context, Bailey is referring to the row at a dinner party when Julia-Ruth shouted at him: “Pull your p*ssy up”.

It sounds like the MAFS cast were left with conflicting impressions of Steven after the show aired.

“Steven himself will be disappointed with how he handled himself on the show,” Bailey said, “there’s two sides of him. Steven as a friend, out with us all [is a] really fun person, really bubbly personality.

“But how he was with Nelly… some of the things he did and said weren’t right. And I think he’ll be the first one to admit that. I was actually really close to Nelly, so I had many conversations with Steven, when I was like: ‘Look, you’re not doing the right thing. Or, you’re not saying the right things.’

“So, I think he did get there in the end. It just took him a long while to really realise that it wasn’t her, it was him, and how he was being. I think he’ll look back at it and have a few regrets.”

Steven is still super close friends with Ashley. He even called Ashely his “brother”. Joe and April also had positive things to say about him, believe it or not. Nelly is still throwing shade at Steven on social media, in some pretty creative ways.

Featured image credit: Channel 4