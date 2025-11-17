MAFS UK cast who actually stayed friends with ‘villain’ groom Steven after the rows

3 hours ago

After the arguments at the retreat, the claims he was on Hinge and the drama with Julia-Ruth, most of the MAFS UK cast have stayed clear of Steven. He’s not hanging out with big groups of MAFS contestants. Keye even blanked his message on Insta this weekend. However, three of the cast seem to have actually stayed friends with the self-proclaimed “Mr Villain” Steven after MAFS UK.

Ashley

Steven seems to have got pretty close to Ashely while they were filming MAFS. Plenty of behind-the-scenes pics show them hanging out.

Ashley once rode about on a bike with him after a night out.

They’re still spending time together beyond the experiment. Last week, Steven shared a picture of him, his nephew and Ashley in a kitchen. He wrote: “Brothers aren’t always by blood, you know. I think my nephew was a bit of a fan boy here for ya as well.” He even tagged it with #family and #brothers.

Joe

Not only is Joe not shunning Steven, but he’s actually going out is way to defend him. Still.

On an episode of the Tom’s Talks Podcast from 16th November, Joe said: “He’s actually a solid guy. Like, obviously he’s f***ed up. He’s made mistakes. He did whatever on Hinge, or whatever it was. But you didn’t see about him [that] he was always caring for people, always going in to check on people. A very caring person. So, again, made mistakes, but for the majority, a great person.”

April

Now, we don’t know anything about April spending any time with Steven in the present day. But while the show was airing, she kept defending his behaviour during partner swap week.

She wrote on her Insta three weeks ago: “I really enjoyed partner swap – I was able to have easy flowing conversations, a laugh and just fun with mates.

“Me and Steven had multiple serious conversations about our relationships which helped us both.”

