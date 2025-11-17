MAFS UK’s Joe exposes the truth behind ‘lack of communication’ with Maeve during his time away

17 mins ago

MAFS UK’s Joe has finally exposed the truth behind his “lack of communication” with Maeve during his time away for his grandfather’s funeral, and revealed that he actually messaged her.

Maeve has been very open this season about how hurt she felt when Joe left MAFS for a few days after his grandfather sadly passed away. She told the other brides she’d been sending him supportive messages but never heard a single thing back. Naturally, she was devastated, feeling like she was going through the entire thing alone while her husband didn’t even send “one text”.

Well, things have just taken a huge turn.

In a new interview on Tom’s Talks podcast, Joe has claimed the complete opposite, saying he did try to contact Maeve the whole time he was away. And according to him, the messages simply never reached her.

Wait, what actually happened?

Joe started by explaining how strange and overwhelming it was to receive news of a death while filming MAFS UK. Contestants aren’t allowed their own phones, so it was the first time he’d had any real contact with his family in weeks.

He said, “The biggest criticism I’ve got is that when I went home because my granddad had died… I apparently didn’t get in contact with Maeve. But basically, because we didn’t have mobile phones whilst we were on the show, she had a production phone. She didn’t have a mobile.”

According to Joe, he immediately tried to reach her the moment he was allowed.

“I was sending texts, and I did a phone call as well to ask if I would speak to Maeve. The texts were just saying, ‘I hope you’re okay. I’m really sorry you have to do this by yourself.’”

Joe said that he assumed the production team passed everything on, but they didn’t. “As far as I was concerned, those messages were passed on to her. And obviously, when I got back, it was made clear that these messages weren’t passed on.”

He also pushed back on the idea that he’d left her to struggle alone while he was dealing with his own grief. “The biggest criticism I’ve got is the communication thing, but I actually did try and communicate. Like, I’m not a monster. I understand it was probably a bit crap for her being on her own.”

He added that he genuinely believed every message and call would reach Maeve. And had no idea they hadn’t until he came back.

