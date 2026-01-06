Manchester student goes viral for hellish clip of trashed flat post-night out

You’ll need a bit more than an Aldi cleaning wipe for this mess…

An ex-university student from Manchester Metropolitan University has gone viral after sharing a horrifying clip of their torn-apart flat – all the result of an afters gone wrong.

The video, posted in December, shows chairs thrown around separate kitchen and dining rooms in a Birley townhouse while the floors are covered in empty drinks, shopping bags and food wrappers.

Possibly the most alarming new feature in the room was the radiator – which had somehow managed to come off the wall and is seen hanging from a single bracket.

The caption read: “Four years ago today this was our uni accom after hosting afters.”

At least one part of the room was clean, though, because the dining room table was miraculously empty, with the paper plates and leftover food that would have been on it shown spread across the floor.

There seemed to be no hard feelings for the chaos caused, as the poster can be heard laughingly saying “what are you like” to her flatmate in the background.

In the comments, she revealed that the mess was caused by the “entire friend group” and that people had been “fighting with frying pans and knives.”

Commenters expressed their horror at the mess, with one user saying that friends who cause that much damage “do not rate you at all.”

Another said: “Pretty sad really at that age.”

Despite this, some viewers were surprisingly understanding of the mess, with one saying that it’s a “common occurance in Birley,” while a past Naylor resident claiming they “lived in that flat five years ago and it always looked exactly the same.”

At least some things never change.

