The Tab

Manchester student goes viral for hellish clip of trashed flat post-night out

You’ll need a bit more than an Aldi cleaning wipe for this mess…

Jessica Owen | News

An ex-university student from Manchester Metropolitan University has gone viral after sharing a horrifying clip of their torn-apart flat – all the result of an afters gone wrong.

The video, posted in December, shows chairs thrown around separate kitchen and dining rooms in a Birley townhouse while the floors are covered in empty drinks, shopping bags and food wrappers.

Possibly the most alarming new feature in the room was the radiator – which had somehow managed to come off the wall and is seen hanging from a single bracket.

The caption read: “Four years ago today this was our uni accom after hosting afters.”

At least one part of the room was clean, though, because the dining room table was miraculously empty, with the paper plates and leftover food that would have been on it shown spread across the floor.

@godesstiktocker

No radiators were harmed in the making of this video

♬ original sound – godesstiktocker

There seemed to be no hard feelings for the chaos caused, as the poster can be heard laughingly saying “what are you like” to her flatmate in the background.

In the comments, she revealed that the mess was caused by the “entire friend group” and that people had been “fighting with frying pans and knives.”

Commenters expressed their horror at the mess, with one user saying that friends who cause that much damage “do not rate you at all.”

Another said: “Pretty sad really at that age.”

Despite this, some viewers were surprisingly understanding of the mess, with one saying that it’s a “common occurance in Birley,” while a past Naylor resident claiming they “lived in that flat five years ago and it always looked exactly the same.”

At least some things never change.

Featured images via TikTok @godesstiktocker and Canva

Jessica Owen | News
RECOMMENDED READ

This hilarious ‘touch grass’ rug is for the guys and girlies who haven’t been outside since June

It's giving 'I've got my life together and what'

EXTRA

Read Next

Omg guys, someone found ‘bed bugs’ in this Manchester cinema and the video is horrifying

Revealed: University of Manchester halls replace mattresses every five to seven years

Uni of Manchester issues warning over zombie-inducing chemical found in ketamine

Latest

Manchester student goes viral for hellish clip of trashed flat post-night out

Jessica Owen

You’ll need a bit more than an Aldi cleaning wipe for this mess…

traitors cast universities

All the impressive UK universities where the brainy The Traitors season four cast studied

Claudia Cox

Two of them went to Oxbridge?!

The five Russell Group unis with the most alarming deficits right now, revealed

Claudia Cox

Even the Uni of Cambridge is making less money?!

Stranger Things kill main characters

Stranger Things creators reveal the infuriating reason they didn’t kill off any main characters

Suchismita Ghosh

It was also a last-minute decision

Quinn

Calling thirsty queens: Here are all the huge celebs reading smut for you on Quinn

Kieran Galpin

PSA: Do NOT listen to these videos in a public place

‘News Daddy’ Dylan Page is officially leaving TikTok after explosive allegations

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

He claims they’ve deleted his past five videos

MAFS UK Rebecca details footballer girlfriend

MAFS UK’s Rebecca shared intimate details about her new footballer girlfriend, and I’m obsessed

Suchismita Ghosh

She seems really happy

People only just noticed this chilling hidden detail in The Housemaid that’s so sinister

Ellissa Bain

It makes me feel ill

OnlyFans twin sisters

Twin sisters who do OnlyFans together reveal the most vile requests they’re willing to do

Hayley Soen

‘We find it quite fun and thrilling’

The Critics Choice Awards is being absolutely ROASTED for serving this pathetic snack plate

Hebe Hancock

That’s half my morning snack

Manchester student goes viral for hellish clip of trashed flat post-night out

Jessica Owen

You’ll need a bit more than an Aldi cleaning wipe for this mess…

traitors cast universities

All the impressive UK universities where the brainy The Traitors season four cast studied

Claudia Cox

Two of them went to Oxbridge?!

The five Russell Group unis with the most alarming deficits right now, revealed

Claudia Cox

Even the Uni of Cambridge is making less money?!

Stranger Things kill main characters

Stranger Things creators reveal the infuriating reason they didn’t kill off any main characters

Suchismita Ghosh

It was also a last-minute decision

Quinn

Calling thirsty queens: Here are all the huge celebs reading smut for you on Quinn

Kieran Galpin

PSA: Do NOT listen to these videos in a public place

‘News Daddy’ Dylan Page is officially leaving TikTok after explosive allegations

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

He claims they’ve deleted his past five videos

MAFS UK Rebecca details footballer girlfriend

MAFS UK’s Rebecca shared intimate details about her new footballer girlfriend, and I’m obsessed

Suchismita Ghosh

She seems really happy

People only just noticed this chilling hidden detail in The Housemaid that’s so sinister

Ellissa Bain

It makes me feel ill

OnlyFans twin sisters

Twin sisters who do OnlyFans together reveal the most vile requests they’re willing to do

Hayley Soen

‘We find it quite fun and thrilling’

The Critics Choice Awards is being absolutely ROASTED for serving this pathetic snack plate

Hebe Hancock

That’s half my morning snack