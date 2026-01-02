The Tab

Omg guys, someone found ‘bed bugs’ in this Manchester cinema and the video is horrifying

This isn’t what you’d expect when watching a film literally called The Housemaid

Jessica Owen | News

2025 ended in an unsettling way for one Manchester visitor when they got a slightly different scare than they expected at a viewing of The Housemaid.

A cinema-goer at the Trafford Centre’s ODEON left the venue before the film has started when they found what they believed to be a bed bugs crawling over their seats.

A TikTok video posted on Sunday 28th December showed the bug crawling over the visitor’s arm rest and was captioned “planning to watch Housemaid but Odeon Cinema had other plans.”

@n.xmx.a

@The Trafford Centre @ODEON Cinemas pleasee please please sanitise ur seats properly , we got a refund and left immediately #fyp #Odeon #bedbugs #traffordcentre #housemaid

♬ original sound – The Housemaid

Viewers can see as a brown bug crawls around on the black armrest, which when zoomed in, appears to look like a bed bug. They added that their seat also had “about a billion crumbs and food bits on it.”

The user said in the comment section that they and their cousin, who spotted the bug, “got a refund and left immediately”, however they added that staff at the cinema “didn’t seem to care much.”

“It was obvious the cinema wasn’t cleaned properly,” they said in response to a commenter.

“We got premium seats, didn’t know premium meant leftover crumbs and food everywhere and bed bugs though!”

The shudder-inducing clip has amassed 2.4 million views and over 2000 comments, with viewers expressing their horror at the situation.

One commenter said that they were cancelling their plans to go to the cinema the next day, whilst another said: “This is why you remove your outside clothes when you get into the house.”

A further commenter said: “I hate ODEON ever since they tried to charge me for their monthly service whilst all their cinemas were closed during Covid, this just sealed the fact I will NEVER go back. Absolutely VILEEEEEEE!!!!!”

Most Read

OnlyFans father and son duo

Father who does OnlyFans with his son explains why they do it, and it honestly just gets worse

BEavo's mum

Sorry in advance: Here are all the unhinged pics and clips of Beavo’s mum on OnlyFans

Stranger Things artist responds after sharing sexual comment about child Holly Wheeler

An ODEON spokesperson said: “We take these matters extremely seriously at ODEON, working with our pest-control partner as a precaution. We have carried out an extensive sweep of ODEON Trafford and are confident the cinema is clean for guests. We would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

Featured images via TikTok @n.xmx.a  

Jessica Owen | News
RECOMMENDED READ

This hilarious ‘touch grass’ rug is for the guys and girlies who haven’t been outside since June

It's giving 'I've got my life together and what'

EXTRA

Read Next

Uni of Manchester graduate diagnosed with tumour after mistaking symptoms for exam stress

University of Manchester vice-chancellor pays under £2,000 rent for university-owned flat

Revealed: University of Manchester halls replace mattresses every five to seven years

Latest

Omg guys, someone found ‘bed bugs’ in this Manchester cinema and the video is horrifying

Jessica Owen

This isn’t what you’d expect when watching a film literally called The Housemaid

Meet North West’s friend group of super rich 12-year-olds she’s always making TikToks with

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

I’m jealous of their life tbh

lily phillips and some challenges

Lily Phillips ranks her most viral OnlyFans challenges by how hard they actually were

Claudia Cox

Featuring some overly detailed analysis

Harlan Coben Run Away cult ending

Harlan Coben reveals the real reason Run Away had to be about a cult and its haunting ending

Suchismita Ghosh

He also shared the one secret that’ll haunt Simon and Paige forever

Jake Herbert

Brace yourself: Here’s the extreme OnlyFans content this shameless son makes with his real dad

Kieran Galpin

Let’s get specific

Explained: Here’s what ‘365’ buttons actually means all over TikTok

Esther Knowles

It all kicked off from one person’s TikTok comment

Need more Millie? Here’s exactly what happens next in The Housemaid trilogy

Hebe Hancock

In case you HAVE to know

Beavo on OnlyFans

Men, his mum and Bonnie Blue: All the grossly wild details Beavo has shared about his OnlyFans

Hayley Soen

There’s no world where I pictured this would be a thing

Inside Jodi Hildebrandt’s $5 million home where Franke kids were abused in Evil Influencer

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It has 20 rooms

The total run time of Stranger Things season five has an emotional secret meaning

Ellissa Bain

I’m crying

Omg guys, someone found ‘bed bugs’ in this Manchester cinema and the video is horrifying

Jessica Owen

This isn’t what you’d expect when watching a film literally called The Housemaid

Meet North West’s friend group of super rich 12-year-olds she’s always making TikToks with

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

I’m jealous of their life tbh

lily phillips and some challenges

Lily Phillips ranks her most viral OnlyFans challenges by how hard they actually were

Claudia Cox

Featuring some overly detailed analysis

Harlan Coben Run Away cult ending

Harlan Coben reveals the real reason Run Away had to be about a cult and its haunting ending

Suchismita Ghosh

He also shared the one secret that’ll haunt Simon and Paige forever

Jake Herbert

Brace yourself: Here’s the extreme OnlyFans content this shameless son makes with his real dad

Kieran Galpin

Let’s get specific

Explained: Here’s what ‘365’ buttons actually means all over TikTok

Esther Knowles

It all kicked off from one person’s TikTok comment

Need more Millie? Here’s exactly what happens next in The Housemaid trilogy

Hebe Hancock

In case you HAVE to know

Beavo on OnlyFans

Men, his mum and Bonnie Blue: All the grossly wild details Beavo has shared about his OnlyFans

Hayley Soen

There’s no world where I pictured this would be a thing

Inside Jodi Hildebrandt’s $5 million home where Franke kids were abused in Evil Influencer

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It has 20 rooms

The total run time of Stranger Things season five has an emotional secret meaning

Ellissa Bain

I’m crying