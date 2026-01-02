Omg guys, someone found ‘bed bugs’ in this Manchester cinema and the video is horrifying

3 hours ago

2025 ended in an unsettling way for one Manchester visitor when they got a slightly different scare than they expected at a viewing of The Housemaid.

A cinema-goer at the Trafford Centre’s ODEON left the venue before the film has started when they found what they believed to be a bed bugs crawling over their seats.

A TikTok video posted on Sunday 28th December showed the bug crawling over the visitor’s arm rest and was captioned “planning to watch Housemaid but Odeon Cinema had other plans.”

Viewers can see as a brown bug crawls around on the black armrest, which when zoomed in, appears to look like a bed bug. They added that their seat also had “about a billion crumbs and food bits on it.”

The user said in the comment section that they and their cousin, who spotted the bug, “got a refund and left immediately”, however they added that staff at the cinema “didn’t seem to care much.”

“It was obvious the cinema wasn’t cleaned properly,” they said in response to a commenter.

“We got premium seats, didn’t know premium meant leftover crumbs and food everywhere and bed bugs though!”

The shudder-inducing clip has amassed 2.4 million views and over 2000 comments, with viewers expressing their horror at the situation.

One commenter said that they were cancelling their plans to go to the cinema the next day, whilst another said: “This is why you remove your outside clothes when you get into the house.”

A further commenter said: “I hate ODEON ever since they tried to charge me for their monthly service whilst all their cinemas were closed during Covid, this just sealed the fact I will NEVER go back. Absolutely VILEEEEEEE!!!!!”

An ODEON spokesperson said: “We take these matters extremely seriously at ODEON, working with our pest-control partner as a precaution. We have carried out an extensive sweep of ODEON Trafford and are confident the cinema is clean for guests. We would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

Featured images via TikTok @n.xmx.a