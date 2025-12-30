University of Manchester vice-chancellor pays under £2,000 rent for university-owned flat

6 hours ago

The vice chancellor of the University of Manchester pays under £2,000 in rent every month for his university owned accommodation.

Professor Duncan Ivison began paying rent to the institution in July 2024, a month before taking on duties as the vice chancellor.

The VC is one of few who pays rent to live in university owned accommodation, which is situated nearby campus.

This differs to vice chancellors at universities in Cardiff, Cambridge, Oxford and Edinburgh, whose VCs live rent free despite their large salaries.

Vice chancellors at the University of Stirling and King’s College London also live rent free.

Professor Ivison pays a market rate of £1,800 per month for his flat in a property owned by the university, whilst his office resides nearby in the John Owens Building on campus.

He is reported to earn £350,000 per year, a near £150,000 pay rise from his predecessor Dame Nancy Rothwell in the 24/25 financial year. He joined the university’s leadership team in July 2024, and in that month received a salary of £29.2k and a relocation bonus of £29.3k.

Featured image via Canva and YouTube