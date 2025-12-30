The Tab

University of Manchester vice-chancellor pays under £2,000 rent for university-owned flat

Professor Ivison earns a salary of £350,000

Becky Devonshire-Pay | News

The vice chancellor of the University of Manchester pays under £2,000 in rent every month for his university owned accommodation.

Professor Duncan Ivison began paying rent to the institution in July 2024, a month before taking on duties as the vice chancellor.

The VC is one of few who pays rent to live in university owned accommodation, which is situated nearby campus.

Professor Duncan Ivison, via YouTube

This differs to vice chancellors at universities in Cardiff, Cambridge, Oxford and Edinburgh, whose VCs live rent free despite their large salaries.

Vice chancellors at the University of Stirling and King’s College London also live rent free.

Professor Ivison pays a market rate of £1,800 per month for his flat in a property owned by the university, whilst his office resides nearby in the John Owens Building on campus.

He is reported to earn £350,000 per year, a near £150,000 pay rise from his predecessor Dame Nancy Rothwell in the 24/25 financial year. He joined the university’s leadership team in July 2024, and in that month received a salary of £29.2k and a relocation bonus of £29.3k.

Featured image via Canva and YouTube

Becky Devonshire-Pay | News
RECOMMENDED READ

This hilarious ‘touch grass’ rug is for the guys and girlies who haven’t been outside since June

It's giving 'I've got my life together and what'

EXTRA

Read Next

Revealed: University of Manchester halls replace mattresses every five to seven years

The 10 best UK state schools for 2026 have been revealed, and they’re unbelievably posh

university of cambridge and ucl russell group unis pay most staff 100,000

Revealed: The Russell Group universities paying the most staff over £100,000

Latest
stranger things winona ryder priah ferguson erica joyce

Er, is Winona Ryder feuding with Priah Ferguson? The viral Stranger Things rumour, clarified

Claudia Cox

Priah Ferguson has actually addressed the videos

Stranger Things 5 error Mr Clarke

This overlooked error in Stranger Things season five makes everything feel super rushed

Suchismita Ghosh

I did not wait 10 years for this

Cambridge student summoned to court after dumping box next to a bin

Esther Knowles

The international student accused British people of being ‘bored out of their minds’

University of Manchester vice-chancellor pays under £2,000 rent for university-owned flat

Becky Devonshire-Pay

Professor Ivison earns a salary of £350,000

Man dies after assault in Cathays

Olivia Griffin

Three men have been arrested in connection with his death

Revealed: University of Manchester halls replace mattresses every five to seven years

Becky Devonshire-Pay

Worst case scenario, you’ve shared a mattress with six other people

‘We have fun, it’s not weird’: Mum and daughter doing OnlyFans together share wild content

Hayley Soen

‘They can ask for whatever they want from us’

lily phillips the onlyfans content creator weird requests

Lily Phillips details the ‘way too weird’ OnlyFans requests she refuses to film

Claudia Cox

She wouldn’t touch some very common genres of adult content

The most delusional New Year’s resolutions Cardiff students have ever made

Niina Tumber

New year, new me. But is it really?

Travis Barker gifts daughter Alabama dozens of ‘creepy’ lingerie sets for Christmas

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

She showed off the whole box in a TikTok haul

stranger things winona ryder priah ferguson erica joyce

Er, is Winona Ryder feuding with Priah Ferguson? The viral Stranger Things rumour, clarified

Claudia Cox

Priah Ferguson has actually addressed the videos

Stranger Things 5 error Mr Clarke

This overlooked error in Stranger Things season five makes everything feel super rushed

Suchismita Ghosh

I did not wait 10 years for this

Cambridge student summoned to court after dumping box next to a bin

Esther Knowles

The international student accused British people of being ‘bored out of their minds’

University of Manchester vice-chancellor pays under £2,000 rent for university-owned flat

Becky Devonshire-Pay

Professor Ivison earns a salary of £350,000

Man dies after assault in Cathays

Olivia Griffin

Three men have been arrested in connection with his death

Revealed: University of Manchester halls replace mattresses every five to seven years

Becky Devonshire-Pay

Worst case scenario, you’ve shared a mattress with six other people

‘We have fun, it’s not weird’: Mum and daughter doing OnlyFans together share wild content

Hayley Soen

‘They can ask for whatever they want from us’

lily phillips the onlyfans content creator weird requests

Lily Phillips details the ‘way too weird’ OnlyFans requests she refuses to film

Claudia Cox

She wouldn’t touch some very common genres of adult content

The most delusional New Year’s resolutions Cardiff students have ever made

Niina Tumber

New year, new me. But is it really?

Travis Barker gifts daughter Alabama dozens of ‘creepy’ lingerie sets for Christmas

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

She showed off the whole box in a TikTok haul