University of Manchester’s vice-chancellor sees nearly £150k pay rise compared to last VC

The University of Manchester’s financial reports show that vice chancellor Professor Duncan Iverson received nearly £150,000 more than his predecessor Dame Nancy Rothwell in the 24/25 financial year.

Professor Duncan Iverson, who previously worked at the University of Sydney, was paid £417,000 from the beginning of his post on August 1st 2024 to the end of the financial year, July 31st 2025, the report finds.

He received benefits and pension contributions of £67k.

Professor Iverson joined the university’s leadership team in July 2024, and in that month received a salary of £29.2k and a relocation bonus of £29.3k.

He was appointed the president and chancellor on August 1st 2024.

His predecessor, Dame Nancy Rothwell, didn’t have a pay rise for the last seven years of her post. She explained why to The Times Higher education: “I have been offered pay rises, but I didn’t feel it was appropriate to take it. I earn a good salary.”

At the end of the previous business year (23/24), she was paid £268,000.

