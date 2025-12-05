The Tab

How 50 Cent got unseen Diddy footage from his secret documentary for new Netflix doc

Here’s where it comes from

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment

A new doc series about Diddy, produced by 50 Cent, has just been released on Netflix, and it uses unseen footage of the rapper right before his arrest.

Sean Combs: The Reckoning came out on Netflix earlier this week. The four-part documentary series tells the story of Diddy’s rise to fame, all the way up to his eventual arrest and conviction earlier this year. One of the executive producers is 50 Cent, an ex-collaborator and long-term critic of Diddy.

Some unseen Diddy footage is shown in the Netflix documentary

@50cent

Sean Combs: The Reckoning. December 2, only on Netflix

♬ original sound – 50 Cent

There are a lot of bombshells in the documentary, but one unexplained clip shows Diddy just days before his arrest. The clips show Diddy arguing with his lawyers on their strategy for his court case.

“We have to find somebody that will work with us, that has dealt in the dirtiest of dirty business,” Diddy said in the clip. “We’re losing.”

Another unseen clip shows Diddy in Harlem, greeting his supporters. In the video, Diddy demands hand sanitiser after shaking hands with people who asked him for photos.

“I need some hand sanitiser. I’ve been on the street amongst the people. I gotta take a bath,” he said. “The amount of people I’m coming in contact with? That’s what I have to do. It’s like 150 hugs.”

Here’s how they got the unseen Diddy footage for the documentary

Lots of people have been speculating on exactly how this footage was sourced for the documentary. A spokesperson for Diddy claims the footage was “stolen” and was part of an ongoing project of Diddy’s to make his own documentary about his life.

“Sean has been making his own documentary since he was 19 years old. This footage was commissioned as part of it,” they said in an email to CNN.

They added: “It is fundamentally unfair, and illegal, for Netflix to misappropriate that work.”

Netflix deny that the footage is stolen, and in a statement responding to the claims, documentary director Alex Stapleton said they got the footage “legally”.

“It came to us. We obtained the footage legally and have the necessary rights,” she said.

“We moved heaven and earth to keep the filmmaker’s identity confidential. One thing about Sean Combs is that he’s always filming himself, and it’s been an obsession throughout the decades.”

Alex added: “We also reached out to Sean Combs’ legal team for an interview and comment multiple times, but did not hear back.”

The Tab has reached out to Netflix for comment.

