Sarah Paulson makes terrible Diddy ‘freak-off’ joke on latest episode of All’s Fair

2 days ago

All’s Fair just dropped some new episodes, which included a really insensitive Diddy joke from Sarah Paulson’s character.

The Ryan Murphy legal drama has been getting absolutely awful ratings for its bad acting, weird plot and super strange wardrobe choices ever since it released on Disney+. But now, the Ryan Murphy series is in hot water for an insensitive joke surrounding Diddy’s “freak-offs”.

“It looks like an oil slick,” Carrington, played by Sarah Paulson, says to Chase, referencing his hair. When Chase defended himself by saying he’d just washed it, Carrington hit back with a brutal response.

“In what? Leftover baby oil from a Diddy freak-off?” she said.

One major part of the Diddy case that went viral was the discovery of his use of baby oil at his sex parties. When Diddy’s home was searched after he died, the police seized over 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant.

BBC reported that Diddy has just been sentenced to 500 months in prison for two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. His ex-girlfriend, singer Cassie, told the court that he would force her to use huge amounts of baby oil on her body and alleged he even brought in a baby pool full of baby oil for one of the “freak-offs”.

Lots of people have highlighted how insensitive it is to make a joke about this, considering there are real victims involved who wouldn’t find freak-offs or baby oil jokes funny at all.

The series is written by Ryan Murphy, who isn’t afraid to delve into controversial topics in his work. His most recent project, the Monsters anthology series, has been repeatedly slammed on socials for being “too much” and insensitive to victims of the serial killers whose lives he portrays.

“It’s tackling very difficult subjects, and I think a lot of people are uncomfortable with that,” Ryan Murphy told Tudum as he defended his work. “They look at anything that dares to talk about something, and they get confused as to whether [the series] is condoning and it’s not. It’s merely asking the question. This season really holds a mirror up to people and to society, and it makes a lot of people uncomfortable — I think it’s good that they’re uncomfortable.”

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image via Disney+