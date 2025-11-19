The Tab

Sarah Paulson makes terrible Diddy ‘freak-off’ joke on latest episode of All’s Fair

It’s a bit too far

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment

All’s Fair just dropped some new episodes, which included a really insensitive Diddy joke from Sarah Paulson’s character.

The Ryan Murphy legal drama has been getting absolutely awful ratings for its bad acting, weird plot and super strange wardrobe choices ever since it released on Disney+. But now, the Ryan Murphy series is in hot water for an insensitive joke surrounding Diddy’s “freak-offs”.

“It looks like an oil slick,” Carrington, played by Sarah Paulson, says to Chase, referencing his hair. When Chase defended himself by saying he’d just washed it, Carrington hit back with a brutal response.

“In what? Leftover baby oil from a Diddy freak-off?” she said.

via Disney+

One major part of the Diddy case that went viral was the discovery of his use of baby oil at his sex parties. When Diddy’s home was searched after he died, the police seized over 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant.

BBC reported that Diddy has just been sentenced to 500 months in prison for two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. His ex-girlfriend, singer Cassie, told the court that he would force her to use huge amounts of baby oil on her body and alleged he even brought in a baby pool full of baby oil for one of the “freak-offs”.

Lots of people have highlighted how insensitive it is to make a joke about this, considering there are real victims involved who wouldn’t find freak-offs or baby oil jokes funny at all.

viaDisney+

The series is written by Ryan Murphy, who isn’t afraid to delve into controversial topics in his work. His most recent project, the Monsters anthology series, has been repeatedly slammed on socials for being “too much” and insensitive to victims of the serial killers whose lives he portrays.

“It’s tackling very difficult subjects, and I think a lot of people are uncomfortable with that,” Ryan Murphy told Tudum as he defended his work. “They look at anything that dares to talk about something, and they get confused as to whether [the series] is condoning and it’s not. It’s merely asking the question. This season really holds a mirror up to people and to society, and it makes a lot of people uncomfortable — I think it’s good that they’re uncomfortable.”

If you know, you know: Here are 10 things that only KCL students will understand

Daisy Lewin

Essentially what they conveniently leave off the campus tours

Downs and dirty: Couple caught enjoying a little more than the scenery on the Downs

Ellen Paterson

Taking scaring the freshers to a whole new level

Is that actually Tom Read Wilson’s real voice on I’m A Celeb?! An investigation

Ellissa Bain

He can’t talk like that all the time

wicked for good ariana grande glinda magic

The actual reason Glinda can suddenly do magic in the ending of Wicked: For Good, spelled out

Claudia Cox

I did not expect it to get this deep

Wild comment I’m A Celeb’s Angry Ginge made about Saka resurfaces, and TikTok is in shock

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Why did he say that?

Big Brother UK 2025 drama

One week on from the final, all the Big Brother UK 2025 drama that’s STILL kicking off

Harrison Brocklehurst

Of COURSE Caroline is kicking off on social media

Here’s six ways to feel the Christmas spirit at uni as a young ‘adult’

Amy Bainbridge

Don’t let this crowded time of year stop you from enjoying the festive season

Photos of the Wicked cast before and after the films show their drastic transformations

Ellissa Bain

They look so different

Drag Race UK season seven dragged

Drag Race UK season seven is getting absolutely dragged for being the worst season ever

Harrison Brocklehurst

People are furious for this one reason, and the latest elimination is the last straw

wicked for good timeline elphaba fiyero glinda

How many years later is Wicked: For Good set? The confusifying timeline, explained

Claudia Cox

There are so many flashbacks within flashbacks

