Why Margot Robbie is getting dragged for allegedly being ‘in talks’ to star in Britney biopic

2 days ago

Right now, my Twitter feed is awash with absolute fumes at unfounded rumours that Margot Robbie might be starring in a Britney Spears biopic – adapted from her bestselling memoir The Woman in Me and directed by John M Chu. Of Wicked fame, if that name is ringing bells but you can’t place it. The adaptation of the Britney book and her harrowing story have been discussed since 2023, and suddenly thanks to a few rage baiting tweets Margot Robbie is finding herself dragged as people have reacted to a post that claims she’s in talks to star in the Britney Spears film. Whilst the post specifically states this doesn’t mean she’s in talks for Britney, here’s what’s actually going on.

This post caused chaos

Margot Robbie is in rumored to be in negotiations to star in the upcoming Britney Spears biopic. Based on Spears’ memoir “The Woman In Me,” directed by John M. Chu. pic.twitter.com/MrZps2uaFU — Pop Tingz (@PopTingz) November 17, 2025

The above post has gone mega viral and saw people fuming that Margot Robbie might be playing Britney Spears in The Woman in Me film. Whilst it is true that John M Chu will be going ahead directing this, the Margot rumours caused chaos because people were furious that Margot might be playing Spears. One person asked “And will she be playing Lynn?” Referring of course to Britney’s mother.

However, it’s unclear if these talks are new or if they’re just old rumours recirculating. Back in 2023, Margot Robbie shut down rumours that she would be producing the film and said she wasn’t starring in it. So unless things have changed, this can be debunked as Twitter nonsense.

Regarding the progress of the Britney film, John M Chu has said Britney will be heavily involved with it. Thank god. John M Chu earlier this year in May shut down all casting rumours by saying “None of this is true,” he wrote. “Sounds exciting but have not had one conversation about casting this movie yet. We are way too early in development. Sorry.”

“I’m very excited about it,” he told E! News in November. “I think there’s huge potential about telling a great story, one that she deserves.”