The Tab
Margot Robbie Britney Spears film

Why Margot Robbie is getting dragged for allegedly being ‘in talks’ to star in Britney biopic

People have FUMED thinking she might be playing Britney

Harrison Brocklehurst | Entertainment

Right now, my Twitter feed is awash with absolute fumes at unfounded rumours that Margot Robbie might be starring in a Britney Spears biopic – adapted from her bestselling memoir The Woman in Me and directed by John M Chu. Of Wicked fame, if that name is ringing bells but you can’t place it. The adaptation of the Britney book and her harrowing story have been discussed since 2023, and suddenly thanks to a few rage baiting tweets Margot Robbie is finding herself dragged as people have reacted to a post that claims she’s in talks to star in the Britney Spears film. Whilst the post specifically states this doesn’t mean she’s in talks for Britney, here’s what’s actually going on.

This post caused chaos

The above post has gone mega viral and saw people fuming that Margot Robbie might be playing Britney Spears in The Woman in Me film. Whilst it is true that John M Chu will be going ahead directing this, the Margot rumours caused chaos because people were furious that Margot might be playing Spears. One person asked “And will she be playing Lynn?” Referring of course to Britney’s mother.

However, it’s unclear if these talks are new or if they’re just old rumours recirculating. Back in 2023, Margot Robbie shut down rumours that she would be producing the film and said she wasn’t starring in it. So unless things have changed, this can be debunked as Twitter nonsense.

Most Read

Three couples were together at MAFS UK 2025 reunion, but their statuses are very different now

selling sunset cast chrishell definitely not in season ten then chelsea and emma who maybe would be in a season 10

Confirmed: Every Selling Sunset agent who definitely will or won’t return for a season 10

From most to least: How many houses each Selling The OC agent has *actually* sold

Regarding the progress of the Britney film, John M Chu has said Britney will be heavily involved with it. Thank god. John M Chu earlier this year in May shut down all casting rumours by saying “None of this is true,” he wrote. “Sounds exciting but have not had one conversation about casting this movie yet. We are way too early in development. Sorry.”

“I’m very excited about it,” he told E! News in November. “I think there’s huge potential about telling a great story, one that she deserves.”

 

 

More on: Britney Spears Celebrity Film Margot Robbie
Harrison Brocklehurst | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles

Read Next

explaining Britney Kevin book drama

Explaining Britney’s heartbreaking post as she drags her ex husband for his book slating her

‘Sack the stylist’: People brutally call out Margot Robbie for her ‘weird’ new fashion

margot robbie in the teaser trailer of the new wuthering heights film 2025

Here’s why everyone is fuming about Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi’s Wuthering Heights film

Latest

Downs and dirty: Couple caught enjoying a little more than the scenery on the Downs

Ellen Paterson

Taking scaring the freshers to a whole new level

Is that actually Tom Read Wilson’s real voice on I’m A Celeb?! An investigation

Ellissa Bain

He can’t talk like that all the time

wicked for good ariana grande glinda magic

The actual reason Glinda can suddenly do magic in the ending of Wicked: For Good, spelled out

Claudia Cox

I did not expect it to get this deep

Wild comment I’m A Celeb’s Angry Ginge made about Saka resurfaces, and TikTok is in shock

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Why did he say that?

Big Brother UK 2025 drama

One week on from the final, all the Big Brother UK 2025 drama that’s STILL kicking off

Harrison Brocklehurst

Of COURSE Caroline is kicking off on social media

Here’s six ways to feel the Christmas spirit at uni as a young ‘adult’

Amy Bainbridge

Don’t let this crowded time of year stop you from enjoying the festive season

Photos of the Wicked cast before and after the films show their drastic transformations

Ellissa Bain

They look so different

Drag Race UK season seven dragged

Drag Race UK season seven is getting absolutely dragged for being the worst season ever

Harrison Brocklehurst

People are furious for this one reason, and the latest elimination is the last straw

wicked for good timeline elphaba fiyero glinda

How many years later is Wicked: For Good set? The confusifying timeline, explained

Claudia Cox

There are so many flashbacks within flashbacks

Every I’m A Celeb contestant who has tragically died since their time on the show

Hebe Hancock

One was forced to leave after fears he would die during filming

Downs and dirty: Couple caught enjoying a little more than the scenery on the Downs

Ellen Paterson

Taking scaring the freshers to a whole new level

Is that actually Tom Read Wilson’s real voice on I’m A Celeb?! An investigation

Ellissa Bain

He can’t talk like that all the time

wicked for good ariana grande glinda magic

The actual reason Glinda can suddenly do magic in the ending of Wicked: For Good, spelled out

Claudia Cox

I did not expect it to get this deep

Wild comment I’m A Celeb’s Angry Ginge made about Saka resurfaces, and TikTok is in shock

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Why did he say that?

Big Brother UK 2025 drama

One week on from the final, all the Big Brother UK 2025 drama that’s STILL kicking off

Harrison Brocklehurst

Of COURSE Caroline is kicking off on social media

Here’s six ways to feel the Christmas spirit at uni as a young ‘adult’

Amy Bainbridge

Don’t let this crowded time of year stop you from enjoying the festive season

Photos of the Wicked cast before and after the films show their drastic transformations

Ellissa Bain

They look so different

Drag Race UK season seven dragged

Drag Race UK season seven is getting absolutely dragged for being the worst season ever

Harrison Brocklehurst

People are furious for this one reason, and the latest elimination is the last straw

wicked for good timeline elphaba fiyero glinda

How many years later is Wicked: For Good set? The confusifying timeline, explained

Claudia Cox

There are so many flashbacks within flashbacks

Every I’m A Celeb contestant who has tragically died since their time on the show

Hebe Hancock

One was forced to leave after fears he would die during filming