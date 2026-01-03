Here are our Durham outs and ins for 2026

3 hours ago

Happy New Year! ‘Tis the season where we make loads of New Year’s resolutions and Pinterest boards to try and reinvent ourselves.

One of our resolutions is to give out some more resolutions for you all. Super helpful, no? Therefore, in honour of the start of 2026, here are some things we think should be in and out for this year…

In: Durham influencers

Does anyone else think there’s a major lack of Durham influencers? We do. Where is the Jack Edwards of this Durham generation? Making fun, cute Durham TikToks and reels is in for 2026 (and supporting your friends in their bid for the Durfluencer crown is in too!).

Out: Naked laptops

Why are we swinging around bare MacBooks in the big 2026? Especially in the Durham rain. ‘Tis the year to invest in a tote bag, boys.

In: Reading for leisure

We’ve all fallen victim to feeling guilty about reading anything outside of our assigned reading. Talis should not have that much power: don’t let your course destroy your love for literature. That’s so last year x

Out: Thinking everything is cringe

Particularly in terms of college life. Go to that fun little event the SRC / JCR (etc.) is putting on. Join a society. Realistically, it’s more cringe to do absolutely nothing because you think college is above you…

In: Writing Tindurs

2026 is the year where we put ourselves out there more. If you’re too scared to straight-up message your Durham crush, write them a fun Tindur. You’ll probably feel better if you admit how you feel – plus, I’m sure the recipient will be flattered (if you don’t write something weird). You miss all the shots you don’t take, right?

Out: Using AI for everything

Because it definitely rots your brain. Get your money’s worth and do (at the very least the vast majority of) your work yourself!

In: Writing GOOD Durfessions and Overheards

I love complaining. It’s great – very fun. But tell me why every single Durfession / Overheard post is just someone whinging about people being loud or the music at Durham clubs. We get it. But it’d be great to see some actually dramatic and wild confessions from time to time. Stop gatekeeping your depraved secrets, I’m nosy.

Out: Durham online dating

The jury is out on the fact that Durham Hinge (and the like) are utterly dire spaces. Bring back speaking to people. Low-key bring back yearning. Sending someone a like and then never messaging them just won’t cut it in 2026.

In: Dressing up for lectures

To be honest, I just want to see more fun outfits and jewellery. I feel like 2026 will be the year where people have more fun with fashion and decide to care less about what other people think of it. Prove me right, style icons.

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip, and memes, follow The Durham Tab on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.