Cruz Beckham set to perform at popular Manchester venue tonight

The youngest Beckham boy will play a gig with his band

Will Phillips | News

Cruz Beckham, son of power couple David and Victoria Beckham, is set to come to Manchester tonight.

Beckham will perform a gig at a top Manchester venue, The Deaf Institute, on Wednesday 4th March.

The singer, born in Spain, is visiting his Dad’s old stomping ground as part of his Cruz Beckham and the Breakers tour.

This is the youngest Beckham boy’s first time headlining, having previously supported growing Indie band The Royston Club.

Beckham recently took to Instagram following the band’s performance in Leeds.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DVYPYCGjGmL/?igsh=eGw4ajA3N3dlbHdx

“Leeds you were so fun. Thank you for singing along and giving us your time and energy. We are so grateful. See you soon Glasgow.”

His music has impressed so far with Guardian reviewing a previous gig in Cardiff saying: “His music is still all over the place, lurching from landfill indie to solipsistic ballads, but the youngest Beckham son can certainly play guitar.”

On Spotify, he has already amassed 156,712 monthly listeners, with individual tunes bringing in over 200,000 listeners.

Featured images via Instagram

