Harry Styles is coming to Manchester – and apparently this hack might help you secure tickets

Sorry if you don’t live in the north I guess x

Melissa Drover | Entertainment

Good news: Harry Styles finally announced he will be performing in Manchester next month.

Bad news: It’s only for one night and there are no general tickets, – as of yet.

After days of online speculation claiming Harry had no plans to play to Manchester this year, it’s now been confirmed that he’ll be performing at Co-op Live next month. The whole of the north is rejoicing – but we might have spoken too soon. There are some caveats for getting tickets.

Tickets are only £20 – but there’s no general sale

@fifithefangirl

screamimg crying throwing up #harrystyles #harrystylesupdates #harrystylesono #harrystylesvids #harries @HSHQ

♬ Aperture – Harry Styles

Unfortunately, there is no general sale for the gig on March 6th. Instead, you can submit a request during the window, after which tickets will be allocated at random. Just try to not get too attached, nothing is guaranteed.

Requests to purchase tickets open tomorrow, Friday 6th February and it’s a bit of a lottery for who will secure them.

How does this work?

  • You submit a request for tickets

  • Requests may exceed availability

  • Tickets are allocated at random

  • Only successful requests will be able to purchase

In other words, it’s called a request for a reason.

Apparently, having a Manchester postcode might help your odds..?

@sassybynamee

UP the Manchester LFGGGGG #harrystyles #harrystylesgig #harrystylestour #harrystylestickets

♬ original sound – lara ౨ৎ

A few hopeful northerners are speculating that having a Manchester postcode may help you bag tickets in the ballot, which would put anyone living in city in a favourable position.

Then again, it’s best to take it with a pinch of salt as it remains unconfirmed and is likely just another wild theory. Especially given how quickly things change during any ticket sales, including Harry’s – it’s probably best not to get too excited but it could be worth noting.

@hoeforlt

THIS IS A JOKEEEE before you all take it far too seriously and start crying in my comments xxxx #harrystyles #onedirection #fangirl #concerts #ticketmaster

♬ original sound – Chenford <3

I don’t want to even imagine what tomorrow will look like for some… Alarms will be set, and multiple devices will be utilised with a level of coordination that feels others might argue might be slightly excessive. All of this, of course, for the chance to buy a £20 Harry Styles ticket.

Good luck to everyone trying x

Featured image via YouTube and TikTok @elliotelio

Melissa Drover | Entertainment

benedict sophie bridgerton dating rules

Every Regency era dating rule that Benedict and Sophie already broke in Bridgerton (whoops)

Claudia Cox

God forbid a girl take off a glove!

Gregory Zecca

We finally know how Dog the Bounty Hunter’s stepson killed his own son, and it’s so sad

Kieran Galpin

Anthony was only 13-years-old

Disability

Man’s angry letter sparks Twitter fight as Alton Towers bans those with ADHD from disability pass

Kieran Galpin

The park’s new disability rules also stops people with autism and anxiety from queue jumping

harry styles manchester

Harry Styles is coming to Manchester – and apparently this hack might help you secure tickets

Melissa Drover

Sorry if you don’t live in the north I guess x

OnlyFans creator Skylar Mae

21-year-old OnlyFans creator says her gran is her biggest fan, and buys her lingerie for shoots

Hayley Soen

‘My parents also check in during shoots’

Cambridge University Labour society protests outside speech of right-wing political campaigner

Alexander Newman

Jack Anderton was invited to speak at a Cambridge University Association event

The real reason Bridgerton’s makeup suddenly looks so different this season

Hebe Hancock

No more iPhone face?!

Timothée Chalamet mentioned in Epstein Files and alleged Oscars campaign exposed

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

They talk a bout his controversial Woody Allen film

‘Quiet and shy’: Here’s what Lucy Letby was really like as a student at Chester University

Esther Knowles

Lucy failed a university nursing placement for being too ‘cold’

Celebs wore naked dress

From sheer to shocking: These 10 celebs wore almost nothing on the red carpet and made it fashion

Suchismita Ghosh

They sure made an entrance

