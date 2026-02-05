Harry Styles is coming to Manchester – and apparently this hack might help you secure tickets

Sorry if you don’t live in the north I guess x

Good news: Harry Styles finally announced he will be performing in Manchester next month.

Bad news: It’s only for one night and there are no general tickets, – as of yet.

After days of online speculation claiming Harry had no plans to play to Manchester this year, it’s now been confirmed that he’ll be performing at Co-op Live next month. The whole of the north is rejoicing – but we might have spoken too soon. There are some caveats for getting tickets.

Tickets are only £20 – but there’s no general sale

Unfortunately, there is no general sale for the gig on March 6th. Instead, you can submit a request during the window, after which tickets will be allocated at random. Just try to not get too attached, nothing is guaranteed.

Requests to purchase tickets open tomorrow, Friday 6th February and it’s a bit of a lottery for who will secure them.

How does this work?

You submit a request for tickets

Requests may exceed availability

Tickets are allocated at random

Only successful requests will be able to purchase

In other words, it’s called a request for a reason.

Apparently, having a Manchester postcode might help your odds..?

A few hopeful northerners are speculating that having a Manchester postcode may help you bag tickets in the ballot, which would put anyone living in city in a favourable position.

Then again, it’s best to take it with a pinch of salt as it remains unconfirmed and is likely just another wild theory. Especially given how quickly things change during any ticket sales, including Harry’s – it’s probably best not to get too excited but it could be worth noting.

I don’t want to even imagine what tomorrow will look like for some… Alarms will be set, and multiple devices will be utilised with a level of coordination that feels others might argue might be slightly excessive. All of this, of course, for the chance to buy a £20 Harry Styles ticket.

Good luck to everyone trying x

