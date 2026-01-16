The Tab

Omg, the Salford students who took the Harry Styles poster have hung it in their flat

Do ‘We Belong Together’ or in a Manchester student flat?

Isobelle McGrail | News

It’s only been days since Harry Styles’ cryptic We Belong Together posters started appearing in city streets, and it was finally confirmed last night that a new Harry Styles album is coming in March.

After teasers popped up across the country, many people ran to photograph them and celebrate a new HS4 era. However, listeners in Manchester drew the short straw after travelling to see the poster – only to find it had been ripped down in one piece. And the culprits even took to TikTok to show off their new wall art.

@ameliajmcooper

What student has this hanging above their bed plz #hs4

♬ original sound – alex

A group Salford students identified themselves as who took the poster

@pixie.rp

GUILTY 👩‍⚖️ #hs4 #hshq #hs4midnight #manchester #webelongtogether

♬ original sound – sinnnnni

Buzz about the missing poster began to spread on January 14th, after people noticed the posted had been taken down. Filming the space where it used to be in a TikTok vide, one asked: “What student has this hanging above their bed plz #hs4.”

Those involved responded almost immediately. Pixie, one of the students who moved the poster, posted a slideshow video of her and a group of friends removing a HS4 poster from a wall in Manchester, and fixing it to the wall of their flat.

The second year University of Salford student and friends shared photos of themselves before and after the removal, including joking that they are “selling tickets for people to see for five minutes.”

In another clip, they danced in front of the poster in their flat and joked: “No idea where the Manchester poster went.”

What are the Harries saying in response?

This has provoked a mixed response from fans, with some claiming “Harry defo wouldn’t approve of this.”

Controversial? Definitely, but it does fit above the sofas pretty perfectly to be honest.

Some commenters joked about their jealousy, but the majority were not impressed. One account responded: “Now why would you go and ruin it for everyone else?” while others asked “Is this legal” and called the situation “Disrespectful.”

Others have been more empathetic, writing “If you had the opportunity you would take it too” and “Wait, I’m jealous.”

In the face of the buzz, the user defended herself and explained: “Guys, there are about seven in Manchester and this one was down a back alley.”

The drama seems to have calmed down after the official announcement of HS4 last night, with the majority of comments more intrigued than angered.

However, it’s clear these students like a heist, as they already boast a large collection of other music posters littering their walls.

Featured image via TikTok @pixie.rp

Isobelle McGrail | News
