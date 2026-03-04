The repercussions would be awful if Bridgerton’s Eloise stayed single for her entire life

2 hours ago

In Bridgerton season four, Eloise was more hellbent than ever on staying single. She put herself “on the shelf” and has zero interest in finding a husband, but that’s bad news. If Eloise stays single for her entire life, the repercussions for both her and her family would be absolutely devastating.

As explained by TikTok’s Regency expert @_jennasayquoi, the best option would be for the Bridgertons to grant Eloise a monthly income, and she could use that to live off. But even that’s not as simple as it sounds.

Eloise would be incredibly lonely because she’d have to live on her own away from society. She wouldn’t be able to attend any of the balls or do any of the things aristocratic women do, and she’d watch everyone else move on and get older without her while she’s essentially left behind.

In reality, the chances of the Bridgertons giving her money to get her own home and live are slim, anyway. So, she’d much more likely be stuck living with a distant family member in the countryside, like an aunt or cousin, helping with chores and children.

But couldn’t she just get a job to keep herself busy? Well, no, not really. Eloise hasn’t been brought up to learn any of the skills to work as things like a modiste, yarn spinner or business owner. She’s intellectual and loves to write. But Eloise was raised to find a husband, not an income.

Plus, if she did work for a living, that would automatically reduce her place in society. Although being a spinster actually does that anyway. Spinsters were seen as inferior, failed, unwanted and a burden on their families. So, the Bridgertons would feel ashamed that Eloise isn’t married, and it would affect their reputation too.

A famous quote from Jane Austin about the social stigma of spinsterhood in Regency England said: “Single women have a dreadful propensity for being poor, which is one very strong argument in favour of matrimony.”

By the end of her life, Eloise would end up in poverty and be constantly ridiculed. Although some women of the time still thought this was better than being in an unhappy marriage. Thankfully, if you’ve read the Bridgerton books, you’ll know that doesn’t happen. You can find out who Eloise ends up marrying here.

Featured image credit: Netflix