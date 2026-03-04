The Tab

The repercussions would be awful if Bridgerton’s Eloise stayed single for her entire life

She better find a husband soon

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

In Bridgerton season four, Eloise was more hellbent than ever on staying single. She put herself  “on the shelf” and has zero interest in finding a husband, but that’s bad news. If Eloise stays single for her entire life, the repercussions for both her and her family would be absolutely devastating.

As explained by TikTok’s Regency expert @_jennasayquoi, the best option would be for the Bridgertons to grant Eloise a monthly income, and she could use that to live off. But even that’s not as simple as it sounds.

Eloise would be incredibly lonely because she’d have to live on her own away from society. She wouldn’t be able to attend any of the balls or do any of the things aristocratic women do, and she’d watch everyone else move on and get older without her while she’s essentially left behind.

Credit: Netflix

In reality, the chances of the Bridgertons giving her money to get her own home and live are slim, anyway. So, she’d much more likely be stuck living with a distant family member in the countryside, like an aunt or cousin, helping with chores and children.

But couldn’t she just get a job to keep herself busy? Well, no, not really. Eloise hasn’t been brought up to learn any of the skills to work as things like a modiste, yarn spinner or business owner. She’s intellectual and loves to write. But Eloise was raised to find a husband, not an income.

Plus, if she did work for a living, that would automatically reduce her place in society. Although being a spinster actually does that anyway. Spinsters were seen as inferior, failed, unwanted and a burden on their families. So, the Bridgertons would feel ashamed that Eloise isn’t married, and it would affect their reputation too.

@_jennasayquoi

obviously it varied from case to case but being a social outcast in a bridgerton situation was not ideal #bridgertonnetflix #bridgertonseason4 #bridgerton #bridgertonscandal

♬ original sound – Jenna Jones/1800s History

A famous quote from Jane Austin about the social stigma of spinsterhood in Regency England said: “Single women have a dreadful propensity for being poor, which is one very strong argument in favour of matrimony.”

By the end of her life, Eloise would end up in poverty and be constantly ridiculed. Although some women of the time still thought this was better than being in an unhappy marriage. Thankfully, if you’ve read the Bridgerton books, you’ll know that doesn’t happen. You can find out who Eloise ends up marrying here.

Featured image credit: Netflix

‘It’s ridiculous’: Love Islander shares juicy details on how produced the show really is

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Apparently there are ‘at least 100’ producers in the villa

Celebrity couples secret weddings

Before Tom Holland and Zendaya, these celebrity couples pulled off shockingly secret weddings

Suchismita Ghosh

Because special days deserve some peace and quiet

Bridgerton creator reveals whether Hyacinth will be recast because of the actress’s age gap

Hebe Hancock

She’s already SO much older than her character

Names of female presidents at Cambridge Uni society vandalised during Women’s History Month

Alexander Newman

The names of male counterparts were left untouched

Thanks EA, this Sims 4 feature no one asked for ruins the last good thing about the game

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It might be the nail in the coffin

Love Island All Stars 2026 couples TikTok dances

Love Island All Stars 2026 couples ranked by their absolutely vibey TikTok dances

Suchismita Ghosh

They’ve not stopped dancing since leaving the villa

Omg, I can’t believe these Peaky Blinders icons won’t be in The Immortal Man film

Hebe Hancock

Who’s returning (and who’s not) in the new film?

Hitler-supporting group drops out of far-right Bristol march over ‘Jewish’ organisers

Annabel Hitchcock

Aryan Front said it ‘will not march for anything other than the white race and the white race exclusively’

The confusing reason Bridgerton’s Hyacinth had to dress up as a maid to go to the ball

Ellissa Bain

Why couldn’t she just go?

