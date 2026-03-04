The Tab

Sophie and Benedict’s wedding in Bridgerton has a massive slip-up you probably didn’t notice

It makes no sense

Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment

Bridgerton loves a grand wedding moment, and Sophie and Benedict’s is exactly that, but this one huge error makes it completely ridiculous

At the end of Bridgerton season four, we finally get Sophie and Benedict’s long-awaited wedding. After all the drama, the inheritance scandal, the arrest, the Lady in Silver reveal, the ceremony is meant to feel like the ultimate fairytale ending.

Sophie walks down the aisle in a stunning white gown: Soft, elegant, utterly bridal… and historically nonsense. Because brides didn’t wear white in the Regency era.

And she’s not the only one. Daphne, Edwina, and Francesca all wore white. The only exception was Penelope, who dared to wear pink when marrying Colin. Bless her for that.

Brides actually wore colour, not white

Bridgerton error Sophie Benedict wedding

via Netflix

Season one of Bridgerton is set in 1813, and season four is set just a few years later, around 1816 to 1818. Back then, white wedding dresses were practically nonexistent. Instead, wedding attire was all about status, wealth, and practicality.

Brides favoured rich colours like blue, silver, lilac, or even patterned fabrics. Heavy embroidery, jewels, and expensive materials were the real showstoppers, not a pure, pristine shade of white. White was hard to maintain and totally impractical for something meant to be reworn for other formal occasions.

The now-iconic trend of white gowns actually started decades later. In 1840, Queen Victoria famously married Prince Albert in a white silk dress. So Sophie and Benedict, despite their modern fairytale vibe, are technically twenty years ahead of fashion.

Well, Bridgerton clearly isn’t here to teach us history, nor does it care about strict accuracy. The women look gorgeous, of course, but a little colour would have gone a long way. Instead, we’re stuck with another white wedding, and the costume team robbed us of what could have been some truly jaw-dropping Regency hues.

Bridgerton is available on Netflix now. 

