York St John named Yorkshire’s most ethical and sustainable university

The university was praised for green initiatives, ethical employment, and cutting ties with fossil fuel industries

52 mins ago

York St John University is celebrating after being named one of the most ethical and sustainable campuses in Yorkshire, beating the University of York, Leeds and Sheffield in a national league table.

The university placed 31st out of 147 institutions in the People & Planet University League, which ranks universities across the UK on their environmental and ethical performance.

The ranking looks at everything from employment rights and ethical investment to carbon reduction schemes, renewable energy use, and efforts to cut ties with fossil fuel companies. York St John’s result makes it the top university in Yorkshire and the second across the wider Yorkshire and North East region.

‘We’ve transformed our campuses to be fit for a greener future’

Nick Coakley, Director of Estates Management at York St John, said the ranking reflects years of behind the scenes work.

“The excellent performance in the People & Planet league table is a testament to the passionate, dedicated and creative ways that sustainability and social justice is supported at York St John,” he said.

“We’ve made a concerted effort to improve the visibility of work that has been quietly underway for many years as we’ve transformed our campuses to be fit for a greener future.”

The university says work is already underway to cut carbon emissions by 80 per cent by 2030, and they’re aiming to be carbon neutral by 2050.

Recent initiatives include specialist planting, wildlife ponds, dark sky-friendly lighting, and the launch of a Sustainability and Environment Community of Practice. The group, led by Dr Tom Ratcliffe, brings together staff and students to improve sustainability awareness across campus.

‘It’s about shaping a just and sustainable future’

York St John was also praised for being a Living Wage employer, signing the Can’t Buy My Silence pledge, and cutting recruitment ties with the fossil fuel industry. Oil, gas and mining companies are now excluded from the university’s career activities.

Barrie Grey, Head of Student and Graduate Employability, said the move reflects the university’s wider values.

“We’ve chosen to end recruitment ties with oil, gas and mining industries that drive the climate crisis, and to support ethical career pathways that align with our University values and the needs of our planet,” he said.

“Higher education isn’t just about preparing students for any job – it’s about shaping a just and sustainable future.”

With sustainability climbing higher on students’ priority lists, York St John’s latest ranking suggests the university is keen to position itself as a greener alternative right in the heart of York.

Featured image via YouTube