Hudson Williams

Ouch, Heated Rivalry’s Hudson is the latest victim of Hollywood’s most uncastable role

He’s proper keen to play the role, but the internet is not convinced

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment

Following the success of Heated Rivalry, Hudson Williams is uber keen to play a character who has become the most uncastable role in Hollywood: Nightwing.

For those unfamiliar with his aura, Nightwing is the adopted son of Batman and the very first incarnation of Robin. He adopted the Nightwing mantle after becoming his own fully realised hero, and he’s now widely considered to be the hottest man in comic books. One particular asset, that being his ass, is deliberately drawn to be rather impressive, birthing an actual real-life comic series from DC called Nothing Butt Nightwing.

The company has really capitlised off the general thirst around the character, so of course the internet’s favourite thirsty TV star has reared his head.

DC

Credit: DC

Hudson Williams really wants to play Nightwing

Over Christmas, Hudson Williams posted a picture of himself holding the Nightwing: Year One comic. He tagged director James Gunn, the top dog at DC Studios, in the post alongside the caption: “Let’s grab a coffee.”

The internet reacted in real time, and a division was formed, but then Nightwing writer Scott Beatty got involved. He noted the “fair amount of buzz” around Hudson following Heated Rivalry, putting his weight behind the casting.

“James, I think you should give Hudson your active consideration when casting the new DC film universe’s Dick Grayson… And I would be more than okay if you adapted Nightwing: Year One as the former Boy Wonder’s feature film debut,” he wrote this month.

The internet is not convinced

Each time a Nightwing fancast comes out (and trust me, there have been dozens), Twitter becomes ground zero for fierce debates and catfights. It happened again with Hudson.

“People debating on whether Timothée Chalamet or Hudson Williams should be Nightwing when neither of them should,” one person wrote.

“Please, James gunn let Hudson Williams play Nightwing and just put him in the tightest, most skin-tight costume, and he’ll absolutely kill it,” another said.

It’s still ongoing now, but Hudson shouldn’t feel too disheartened; people get this angry each and every time someone puts forward an actor for Nightwing. There are hours-long think pieces on YouTube, but everyone has a different vision.

Earlier fancasts have included Stranger Things’ Finn Wolfhard, Timothée Chalamet, Brandon Sklenar, Josh Heuston, Milo Manheim, and Jack Champion. Brenton Thwaites, who played Nightwing in the Titans TV show, is also a top pick.

No one can agree, and only one thing is for certain: James Gunn will undoubtedly ignore everyone and go with someone completely different. Prepare yourself for Chris Pratt to play a 20-year-old acrobat.

Featured image credit: HBO/Hudson Williams

love island all stars girls following instagram

The All Stars finalists don’t follow these Islanders on Insta, and it speaks volumes

Claudia Cox

Not Lucinda shunning Helena and Belle…

Hudson Williams

Ouch, Heated Rivalry’s Hudson is the latest victim of Hollywood’s most uncastable role

Kieran Galpin

He’s proper keen to play the role, but the internet is not convinced

Bonnie Blue shows aftermath of 400 man event

I can’t look! Bonnie Blue shares abhorrent videos of the aftermath of her 400-man stunt

Hayley Soen

That’s a lot of cleaning up

Xbox CEO Asha Sharma says all apps should be AI as original co-founder predicts company’s ‘end’

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

She’s been getting a lot of backlash

Here is every type of King’s housemate ranked from best to worse

Ananya Devgan

From wholesome to mildly infuriating, very King’s flat has at least one of each

David Harbour Lily Allen confirms boyfriend

A year after her messy divorce from David Harbour, Lily Allen confirms she has a new boyfriend

Suchismita Ghosh

They have a 12 year age gap

Woman who is ‘in love’ with robot boyfriend explains how their bizarre relationship works

Hebe Hancock

‘She can barely type because of what my words are doing to her’

‘Do you take requests?’: We asked Lancs students what they want to hear in The Sugarhouse

Emma Netscher

It is a Students’ Union nightclub after all….

Police investigation launched into the death of a Selly Oak woman in a prison cell

Angelique Ritter

The 44-year old was found dead just one day following her arrest in Walsall

Ranked: The All Stars girlie who gained most Instagram followers proves who won the war

Ellissa Bain

I’m shocked!

