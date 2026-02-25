Ouch, Heated Rivalry’s Hudson is the latest victim of Hollywood’s most uncastable role

He’s proper keen to play the role, but the internet is not convinced

Following the success of Heated Rivalry, Hudson Williams is uber keen to play a character who has become the most uncastable role in Hollywood: Nightwing.

For those unfamiliar with his aura, Nightwing is the adopted son of Batman and the very first incarnation of Robin. He adopted the Nightwing mantle after becoming his own fully realised hero, and he’s now widely considered to be the hottest man in comic books. One particular asset, that being his ass, is deliberately drawn to be rather impressive, birthing an actual real-life comic series from DC called Nothing Butt Nightwing.

The company has really capitlised off the general thirst around the character, so of course the internet’s favourite thirsty TV star has reared his head.

Hudson Williams really wants to play Nightwing

Over Christmas, Hudson Williams posted a picture of himself holding the Nightwing: Year One comic. He tagged director James Gunn, the top dog at DC Studios, in the post alongside the caption: “Let’s grab a coffee.”

The internet reacted in real time, and a division was formed, but then Nightwing writer Scott Beatty got involved. He noted the “fair amount of buzz” around Hudson following Heated Rivalry, putting his weight behind the casting.

“James, I think you should give Hudson your active consideration when casting the new DC film universe’s Dick Grayson… And I would be more than okay if you adapted Nightwing: Year One as the former Boy Wonder’s feature film debut,” he wrote this month.

The internet is not convinced

Each time a Nightwing fancast comes out (and trust me, there have been dozens), Twitter becomes ground zero for fierce debates and catfights. It happened again with Hudson.

“People debating on whether Timothée Chalamet or Hudson Williams should be Nightwing when neither of them should,” one person wrote.

“Please, James gunn let Hudson Williams play Nightwing and just put him in the tightest, most skin-tight costume, and he’ll absolutely kill it,” another said.

It’s still ongoing now, but Hudson shouldn’t feel too disheartened; people get this angry each and every time someone puts forward an actor for Nightwing. There are hours-long think pieces on YouTube, but everyone has a different vision.

Earlier fancasts have included Stranger Things’ Finn Wolfhard, Timothée Chalamet, Brandon Sklenar, Josh Heuston, Milo Manheim, and Jack Champion. Brenton Thwaites, who played Nightwing in the Titans TV show, is also a top pick.

No one can agree, and only one thing is for certain: James Gunn will undoubtedly ignore everyone and go with someone completely different. Prepare yourself for Chris Pratt to play a 20-year-old acrobat.

