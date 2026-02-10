Expert explains the deeper reason women are so hooked on Heated Rivalry’s steamy scenes

2 hours ago

We all love Bridgerton’s spicy scenes, but Heated Rivalry has also been getting women seriously flustered, and it’s packed with more than just sports drama.

If you haven’t heard of Heated Rivalry yet, chances are you will soon. The Canadian hockey series, adapted from Rachel Reid’s popular novels, has become a binge-watch favourite, especially among women, thanks to its intense chemistry and very frequent bedroom scenes.

The LGBTQ+ drama centres on fierce on-ice competitors Shane Hollander (Hudson Williams) and Ilya Rozanov (Connor Storrie), whose rivalry slowly turns into a secret romance. While it’s technically about professional sport, people have joked there’s far more happening between the sheets than on the rink.

Behind the scenes, the show’s intimacy coordinators have spoken about the effort that went into making the sexual moments feel believable and character-driven rather than just there for shock value. And yes, people have definitely noticed: Someone even tallied up 14 explicit scenes across the six-episode run, roughly two or three per episode.

But according to one psychotherapist, the reason women are particularly drawn to the same-sex storylines isn’t just about the steaminess. Holly Beedon from Living Well UK told the Daily Mail that the appeal is rooted in emotional storytelling and shifting power dynamics.

She explained that many traditional romances tend to focus on male dominance or the way women’s bodies are presented onscreen. By contrast, Heated Rivalry removes that element entirely, allowing audiences to focus on emotional intimacy instead.

Without a female character placed at the centre of the romantic gaze, people may feel freer to engage with the relationship itself, rather than comparing themselves to someone onscreen. This can make the emotional connection feel safer and more genuine to watch.

Beedon also noted that the show stands out for its portrayal of vulnerability between male characters. Rather than focusing on control or traditional gender roles, the romance emphasises trust, open communication, and longing, traits that aren’t always prioritised in mainstream heterosexual storylines.

Because Shane and Ilya begin as equals and rivals, their relationship carries a strong sense of balance and mutual respect. For some viewers, seeing tenderness between two peers can feel more relatable than romances built around dominance or unequal power.

Another factor, she said, is the pressure many women feel when watching straight romances, where comparisons about appearance or desirability can pull them out of the fantasy. Male same-sex relationships, on the other hand, can provide a kind of emotional distance that lets people simply enjoy the chemistry.

Fans seem to agree. Some have said the appeal lies in seeing a relationship where both partners are treated with equal care and respect, and where mutual pleasure is clearly prioritised. Others say it’s refreshing to watch men openly express affection and challenge stereotypical “tough guy” expectations.

Of course, not everyone is analysing the deeper psychology, some are just here for the undeniable chemistry, joking that two attractive male leads simply doubles the appeal.

Featured image credit: HBO