The Tab

Therapist explains deep ‘reason’ Love Is Blind’s Chris made pilates comment, and it’s brutal

It actually makes so much sense

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment

After Chris made those wild pilates comments about Jessica on Love Is Blind, a relationship therapist has shared his expert opinion on the exact reason why he said it.

In last weeks episodes of Love Is Blind, Jessica and Chris’ relationship ended abruptly after Chris complained about a lack of sexual chemistry between the two. He also said he had an issue with Jessica, a full-time infectious disease nurse, not going to the gym enough, as he usually dated girls who did pilates every single day.

via Netflix

Now, professional therapist and TikTok content creator @TherapyJeff has given his opinion on the “real” reason Chris made those comments.

“This isn’t about the gym,” Jeff claimed. “Chris is a guy who consistently goes for women who are out of his league. I don’t mean that as am insult… I mean it more critically. When a man with fragile self-esteem chooses a partner, he’s not choosing her, he’s choosing what she reflects back at him. Her value is what makes him feel valuable. He’s not selecting her; he’s selecting his own value through her.

@therapyjeff Chris, from Love is Blind, is a very specific type of guy. #mentalhealth #therapy #loveisblind ♬ original sound – TherapyJeff

He continued: “Once she is real, has an actual body, and opinions, and doesn’t do pilates every day, the fantasy collapses. He needed her as a concept more than an actual person, so he left. It looks like standards, but it’s not that, it’s a man who is terrified of being truly known by someone who is clearly better than him, and getting out before that becomes undeniable.”

Jeff believes that Chris moving on to Bri was just about chasing the next source of validation.

“His self-esteem is built entirely on external architecture, looks, dating history, and who wants him. The second that gets threatened, he cycles.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image via Netflix/TikTok

More on: Love Is Blind Netflix Reality TV
Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Grads are using this test to find flexible, well-paid roles which suit their personality

Yep, it's possible to have both

Universum

Read Next

We found the truth behind if Love Is Blind’s Chris has been ‘buying fake Instagram followers’

Chris from Love Is Blind used in psychology class

Um, Chris from Love Is Blind is ‘so awful’ he’s being used as a case study in psychology classes

Love Is Blind’s Chris rents tiny one bedroom flat whilst Jessica owns huge $740k mansion

Latest

Binging Bridgerton? Here’s which sibling you would be based on your uni degree

Daisy Holian

Based on my degree, I’m pretty sure I’m an Eloise sun and an Anthony rising

university of edinburgh hardest uk unis offer

The 30 hardest universities in the UK for students to get into in 2026, based on offer rate

Claudia Cox

Oxbridge aren’t the trickiest unis to get into, and I’m shook

Therapist explains deep ‘reason’ Love Is Blind’s Chris made pilates comment, and it’s brutal

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It actually makes so much sense

Jessy Lucinda drama mean girl

Jessy is STILL talking about that messy Lucinda drama as she shuts down ‘mean girls’ claims

Suchismita Ghosh

She needs to actually move on

There’s a ‘dangerous’ new Meta glasses update coming, and it’s actually horrifying

Hebe Hancock

People have warned the tech could be exploited

Benny

Benny Blanco branded ‘pure evil’ for podcast moment, and it’s way grosser than the farting

Kieran Galpin

‘What do you think this says about Selena’s character for marrying a person like this?’

A dire ranking of how long each Love Island All Stars 2026 couple will *realistically* last

Ellissa Bain

Sorry but I only give Millie and Zac six months

love island all stars girls following instagram

The All Stars finalists don’t follow these Islanders on Insta, and it speaks volumes

Claudia Cox

Not Lucinda shunning Helena and Belle…

Hudson Williams

Ouch, Heated Rivalry’s Hudson is the latest victim of Hollywood’s most uncastable role

Kieran Galpin

He’s proper keen to play the role, but the internet is not convinced

Bonnie Blue shows aftermath of 400 man event

I can’t look! Bonnie Blue shares abhorrent videos of the aftermath of her 400-man stunt

Hayley Soen

That’s a lot of cleaning up

Binging Bridgerton? Here’s which sibling you would be based on your uni degree

Daisy Holian

Based on my degree, I’m pretty sure I’m an Eloise sun and an Anthony rising

university of edinburgh hardest uk unis offer

The 30 hardest universities in the UK for students to get into in 2026, based on offer rate

Claudia Cox

Oxbridge aren’t the trickiest unis to get into, and I’m shook

Therapist explains deep ‘reason’ Love Is Blind’s Chris made pilates comment, and it’s brutal

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It actually makes so much sense

Jessy Lucinda drama mean girl

Jessy is STILL talking about that messy Lucinda drama as she shuts down ‘mean girls’ claims

Suchismita Ghosh

She needs to actually move on

There’s a ‘dangerous’ new Meta glasses update coming, and it’s actually horrifying

Hebe Hancock

People have warned the tech could be exploited

Benny

Benny Blanco branded ‘pure evil’ for podcast moment, and it’s way grosser than the farting

Kieran Galpin

‘What do you think this says about Selena’s character for marrying a person like this?’

A dire ranking of how long each Love Island All Stars 2026 couple will *realistically* last

Ellissa Bain

Sorry but I only give Millie and Zac six months

love island all stars girls following instagram

The All Stars finalists don’t follow these Islanders on Insta, and it speaks volumes

Claudia Cox

Not Lucinda shunning Helena and Belle…

Hudson Williams

Ouch, Heated Rivalry’s Hudson is the latest victim of Hollywood’s most uncastable role

Kieran Galpin

He’s proper keen to play the role, but the internet is not convinced

Bonnie Blue shows aftermath of 400 man event

I can’t look! Bonnie Blue shares abhorrent videos of the aftermath of her 400-man stunt

Hayley Soen

That’s a lot of cleaning up