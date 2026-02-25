Therapist explains deep ‘reason’ Love Is Blind’s Chris made pilates comment, and it’s brutal

3 hours ago

After Chris made those wild pilates comments about Jessica on Love Is Blind, a relationship therapist has shared his expert opinion on the exact reason why he said it.

In last weeks episodes of Love Is Blind, Jessica and Chris’ relationship ended abruptly after Chris complained about a lack of sexual chemistry between the two. He also said he had an issue with Jessica, a full-time infectious disease nurse, not going to the gym enough, as he usually dated girls who did pilates every single day.

Now, professional therapist and TikTok content creator @TherapyJeff has given his opinion on the “real” reason Chris made those comments.

“This isn’t about the gym,” Jeff claimed. “Chris is a guy who consistently goes for women who are out of his league. I don’t mean that as am insult… I mean it more critically. When a man with fragile self-esteem chooses a partner, he’s not choosing her, he’s choosing what she reflects back at him. Her value is what makes him feel valuable. He’s not selecting her; he’s selecting his own value through her.

He continued: “Once she is real, has an actual body, and opinions, and doesn’t do pilates every day, the fantasy collapses. He needed her as a concept more than an actual person, so he left. It looks like standards, but it’s not that, it’s a man who is terrified of being truly known by someone who is clearly better than him, and getting out before that becomes undeniable.”

Jeff believes that Chris moving on to Bri was just about chasing the next source of validation.

“His self-esteem is built entirely on external architecture, looks, dating history, and who wants him. The second that gets threatened, he cycles.