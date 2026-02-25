The Tab
Jessy Lucinda drama mean girl

Jessy is STILL talking about that messy Lucinda drama as she shuts down ‘mean girls’ claims

She needs to actually move on

Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment

People might think the villa has moved on, but Jessy Potts is still addressing what actually went down between her and Lucinda Strafford on Love Island All Stars.

In case you forgot, after Lucinda made a comment during her speech that referenced the Belle and Leanne situation, that then spiralled into a bigger conversation about whether Jessy had the right to even bring it up. And viewers quickly started throwing around the phrase “mean girls”.

So now, speaking on the Morning After podcast, Jessy has properly explained her side. She made it clear she didn’t walk into that chat planning to confront Lucinda. “I didn’t mean to pull her up on anything to be honest. I wasn’t trying to go into that conversation doing that.”

And she stressed it wasn’t about anything that happened before she entered the villa. She said, “It was about her comments that I was there for. It wasn’t for the behaviour or anything before.”

According to Jessy, the issue was just one specific part of Lucinda’s speech. “I said that was irrelevant to her speech because her speech was so nice for Sean and it was just that one little part in the middle that just didn’t need to be in there,” she said.

She admitted she knew it maybe wasn’t her place. But at the same time, she’s not someone who will just sit there if she disagrees. Jessy also insisted she’s upfront about things, but it became bigger than she intended.

She said, “I genuinely didn’t mean to go into that conversation to have that conversation. I don’t like how it spiralled and it ended up being the way it was.”

When asked if she regrets getting involved, she was pretty firm. “No, I don’t regret it because at the time, yeah, it felt right to say it because I’m not someone that’s gonna sit back and say agree with someone just because I’m friends with them.”

She also pushed back on the idea that the girls were still icing Lucinda out. “All the girls are over the drama cuz it’s been going on for so long. So we’d all just kind of decided to just move on from it,” Jessy said.

And as for the “mean girls” label, she said, “I think there’s been a lot of talk about mean girls, which is not the case in the slightest.”

Binging Bridgerton? Here’s which sibling you would be based on your uni degree

Daisy Holian

Based on my degree, I’m pretty sure I’m an Eloise sun and an Anthony rising

university of edinburgh hardest uk unis offer

The 30 hardest universities in the UK for students to get into in 2026, based on offer rate

Claudia Cox

Oxbridge aren’t the trickiest unis to get into, and I’m shook

Therapist explains deep ‘reason’ Love Is Blind’s Chris made pilates comment, and it’s brutal

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It actually makes so much sense

Jessy Lucinda drama mean girl

Jessy is STILL talking about that messy Lucinda drama as she shuts down ‘mean girls’ claims

Suchismita Ghosh

She needs to actually move on

There’s a ‘dangerous’ new Meta glasses update coming, and it’s actually horrifying

Hebe Hancock

People have warned the tech could be exploited

Benny

Benny Blanco branded ‘pure evil’ for podcast moment, and it’s way grosser than the farting

Kieran Galpin

‘What do you think this says about Selena’s character for marrying a person like this?’

A dire ranking of how long each Love Island All Stars 2026 couple will *realistically* last

Ellissa Bain

Sorry but I only give Millie and Zac six months

love island all stars girls following instagram

The All Stars finalists don’t follow these Islanders on Insta, and it speaks volumes

Claudia Cox

Not Lucinda shunning Helena and Belle…

Hudson Williams

Ouch, Heated Rivalry’s Hudson is the latest victim of Hollywood’s most uncastable role

Kieran Galpin

He’s proper keen to play the role, but the internet is not convinced

Bonnie Blue shows aftermath of 400 man event

I can’t look! Bonnie Blue shares abhorrent videos of the aftermath of her 400-man stunt

Hayley Soen

That’s a lot of cleaning up

