Jessy is STILL talking about that messy Lucinda drama as she shuts down ‘mean girls’ claims

3 hours ago

People might think the villa has moved on, but Jessy Potts is still addressing what actually went down between her and Lucinda Strafford on Love Island All Stars.

In case you forgot, after Lucinda made a comment during her speech that referenced the Belle and Leanne situation, that then spiralled into a bigger conversation about whether Jessy had the right to even bring it up. And viewers quickly started throwing around the phrase “mean girls”.

So now, speaking on the Morning After podcast, Jessy has properly explained her side. She made it clear she didn’t walk into that chat planning to confront Lucinda. “I didn’t mean to pull her up on anything to be honest. I wasn’t trying to go into that conversation doing that.”

And she stressed it wasn’t about anything that happened before she entered the villa. She said, “It was about her comments that I was there for. It wasn’t for the behaviour or anything before.”

According to Jessy, the issue was just one specific part of Lucinda’s speech. “I said that was irrelevant to her speech because her speech was so nice for Sean and it was just that one little part in the middle that just didn’t need to be in there,” she said.

She admitted she knew it maybe wasn’t her place. But at the same time, she’s not someone who will just sit there if she disagrees. Jessy also insisted she’s upfront about things, but it became bigger than she intended.

She said, “I genuinely didn’t mean to go into that conversation to have that conversation. I don’t like how it spiralled and it ended up being the way it was.”

When asked if she regrets getting involved, she was pretty firm. “No, I don’t regret it because at the time, yeah, it felt right to say it because I’m not someone that’s gonna sit back and say agree with someone just because I’m friends with them.”

She also pushed back on the idea that the girls were still icing Lucinda out. “All the girls are over the drama cuz it’s been going on for so long. So we’d all just kind of decided to just move on from it,” Jessy said.

And as for the “mean girls” label, she said, “I think there’s been a lot of talk about mean girls, which is not the case in the slightest.”

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.