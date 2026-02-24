The Tab
Clues Maya hates Love Island All Stars 2026 girls

All the clues that prove Maya secretly hates these three Love Island All Stars 2026 girlies

She is so real for this

Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment

The longer Maya Jama hosts Love Island All Stars, the more obvious it is that she reacts in real time. If something feels off, her face shows it. If someone’s behaviour feels excessive, she challenges it.

During All Stars 2026, viewers became convinced she wasn’t entirely neutral with a few Islanders. So here are all the clues that prove Maya secretly hates these three Love Island All Stars 2026 girls: Belle Hassan, Samie Elishi and Jessy Potts.

She pressed Belle on the 70–30 comment

@cuteclippe

If someone doesn’t want you, you take your L and move on in peace Belle 😡 Belle still insists it wasn’t a 70/30 thingy between her and Scott 🙄 #loveislandallstars #fyp #blowthisup #explorepage✨ #loveisland

♬ Aphelion (STEM pad) – Altitude Music / BMGPM

During the Honesty challenge, Belle said Scott had made it look like she was the one doing the chasing. The whole “70–30” dynamic came up again. When Belle denied that it was 70–30, Maya interrupted with, “Belle, if it wasn’t 70–30, what was it?”

It was a direct call-out. She could easily have let it pass, but instead she asked for clarification on the spot.

She publicly said Samie hadn’t cleared anything up

@mrnaclips

The public asks questions 🫣 Love Island All Stars S3 Part 1 #loveislandallstars #loveisland #lucinda #sammie #fyp @loveisland

♬ original sound – MrnaClips

When Samie was asked whether she would tell the truth about what Sophie said on the video call, the answer turned into a long, confusing back-and-forth. No one gave a clear explanation. Maya ended it by saying, “Well, we haven’t quite cleared that up for the public, but let’s move on.”

That line stopped the argument, but it also made it clear the explanation hadn’t landed. She didn’t defend Samie or try to soften it. She simply stated that it hadn’t been clarified and moved the show along.

She couldn’t hide her reaction to the ‘competition’ comment

@

♬ –

During that same exchange, Lucinda said, “It’s not a competition,” referring to who was closer friends with Sophie. Maya visibly tried to suppress a laugh. It was brief, but noticeable. Viewers interpreted it as her recognising that the situation did, in fact, feel competitive. It didn’t come across as neutral; it looked like she’d picked up on the tension.

‘Hurricane Belle’ wasn’t subtle

@tvreactions

Glad she said it #loveisland #fyp #loveislandallstars #foryoupage #mayajama

♬ original sound – tvreacts

In Belle’s exit interview, Maya referred to her as “Hurricane Belle” and said she was “on 1,000.” She added that she had hoped Belle would have at least one moment of peace because it felt like “drama, drama, drama.”

It wasn’t exactly flattering. The description framed Belle as consistently chaotic, and Maya delivered it quite plainly.

The look during the shouting

@loveislandtheo

Belle please give it a rest now #bellehassan #mayajama #loveislandallstars #loveisland #fyp

♬ Running Off – Jshxwty

In the To Be Honest challenge, when Belle was raising her voice at Scott, the cameras cut to Maya. She looked visibly unimpressed. It wasn’t dramatic, but her expression suggested she felt the situation had escalated too far.

She comforted Lucinda, but not Jessy

@loveislandfacts

#mayajama #lucindaloveisland #loveislandallstars #whitneyloveisland #scottloveisland #loveislanduk #loveislandusa

♬ original sound – Love island 🏝️

When Lucinda walked off crying after clashes in the villa, Maya left her hosting position and followed her inside to comfort her. She spoke to her directly and offered reassurance.

However, when Jessy later became emotional after hearing Helena Ford’s exit interview comments suggesting she was with Tommy for airtime, the response appeared different.

Jessy was clearly upset, but Maya didn’t step in with the same visible level of comfort or reassurance on screen.

The finale name slip

@jordan_toal6

Maya Jama mixes up Ciaran with Curtis Pritchard as she can’t get the fridge picture out of her mind 😂😂😂 @Love Island

♬ original sound – Jordan_Toal

During the live final, Maya accidentally called Ciaran “Curtis.” Ciaran was standing there as Samie’s partner, and they went on to win the series.

Live television is high-pressure, and mistakes do happen. However, because the slip involved Samie’s partner at the biggest moment of the show, some people questioned whether it reflected a lack of warmth or investment.

