Love Island’s Harry lays into Lauren for going on about her split with Harrison

‘She’s the reason he’s been sent home’

Claudia Cox | Entertainment

Harrison’s fellow season 12 Islander and friend, Harry Cooksley, has weighed in on the drama with his ex Lauren. Harry actually blamed Lauren for Harrison not making it to the final of Love Island: All Stars.

During a lengthy livestream, the season ten Islander Tyrique asked Harry why he and Shakira recently unfollowed Lauren on Instagram. Harry replied that he unfollowed Lauren “because she has gone on a press run to do exactly this, to debunk the Young Bull so he doesn’t get to the final”. He said: “She’s done a press run for someone breaking up with her.”

“She’s done nothing to me,” Harry continued, “She’s always very nice to me, but you’re doing that to my pal, you’re not going to be followed. I’m not going to look and check and see what you’re doing.”

Later on, Harry blamed Lauren for the dumped Islanders voting Harrison and Belle off All Stars. “She’s the reason he’s just been sent home.

Harrison in the midst of being interrogated about Lauren on Love Island: All Stars(Image via ITV)

Harrison in the midst of being interrogated about Lauren on Love Island: All Stars
(Image via ITV)

“And, like, that’s not a bad thing, if she felt a need to go and do that and get her side of the story out, because if she’d never said any of this stuff, no-one would have known it, because Harrison wouldn’t have told anyone. So, I understand from her point [of view]. She wanted the world to know what she’s been through.”

Harry clearly wasn’t impressed with Lauren’s behaviour. However, Harry didn’t outright contradict any of Lauren’s bombshell claims about her relationship with Harrison in the build-up to him going on Love Island: All Stars.

I fear we may never know exactly what went down between Harrison and Lauren unless they publish transcripts of all their texts and phone calls (please?).

Featured images via ITV and @harrycooksley8

