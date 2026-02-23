Lauren’s messy response to Harrison arguing about their ‘break-up’ on Love Island All Stars

1 hour ago

Harrison’s ex Lauren has shared her response to being dragged into the drama on Love Island: All Stars, and it’s so messy.

Harrison left Love Island 2025 with Lauren. Although the couple announced their break-up in October, Lauren has been claiming they were still really close, and he “blindsided” her by going on All Stars. On Love Island: All Stars, dumped Islanders confronted Harrison with this gossip. Lauren has responded to all this drama, and it’s so messy.

Lauren is currently on holiday in Mexico with her fellow Love Island 2025 participant, Meg Moore. After the episode aired, Lauren told her Snapchat followers: “We can’t wait to watch it and see what they say.”

Meg vlogged her and Lauren’s response as they munched crisps and watched Love Island in their hotel room. In these videos, you can hear Lauren kept laughing as Harrison spoke about their relationship. Harrison says on Love Island, “Why would I tell my ex that I was going on All Star?” Lauren then exclaimed: “This is jokes!”

On the show, Jess Harding talked about Harrison (allegedly) messaging Lauren about his hair right up until he flew to South Africa for the show. Lauren and Meg responded with, “Facts, Jess”.

Lauren then heaped praise on Jess for bringing all this up. She wrote on Snapchat: “Thank you for having my back” and “I love you.”

She also told Heat: “It was a weird break-up because we broke up publicly, but we were very much involved with each other, speaking every single day on phone calls. I went around to his family’s like a few weeks ago. It wasn’t really a proper break-up because we didn’t love each other. That wasn’t the case. It was just a case of figuring things out for ourselves to then be back together in a better position.”

