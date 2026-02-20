Ranked: The most expensive outfits the Love Island girls have worn in the All Stars villa

Samie casually wore a £2k dress just around the garden one night

1 hour ago

The Love Island All Stars have really upped their outfits. Previously, the Islanders would rock around the villa in PLT, in the sort of outfits you’d catch on a night out in any UK city. But now, they’re showing us they’re all rich influencers.

The show is now sponsored by eBay, which does mean the Islanders get loads of pre-loved designer goodies. That being said, these are All Stars. They’ve had a taste of the finer life before coming back, and would now be packing their suitcases with expensive clothes from home. And boy, they are.

We’ve been keeping a track of outfits the girlies have been wearing on Love Island All Stars this year. Call this your fashion encyclopaedia. Here’s a pull-out of the most expensive ones, so you can see who’s been splashing the most.

Whitney’s date outfit – £285

On date night, Whitney went all out. She wore a £285 co-ord from Rat & Boa. However, people noticed Yeman was wearing the same shirt her ex Lochan wore on a villa date with her, which is a bit cursed.

Leanne’s rose dress – £320

Leanne’s latex rose dress was a whole vibe. It’s £320, from Breathless UK.

Sher in Rat & Boa – £345

If you want to recreate Sher’s blue sparkle look, it’s £345 from Rat & Boa.

Millie’s blue halter co-ord – £353

Millie wore a gorgeous blue top and skirt co-ord from Sketch-y. It’s giving show girl. The top is £132 and the skirt is £221, bringing the outfit total to £353.

Helena’s vibey jacket – £363

Helena looked so fun when she wore this oversized white rally jacket from Palace Skateboards. It’s worth £363 on eBay.

Belle in Nadine Merabi – £365

Belle wore the Nadine Merabi The Alexa Dress, which isn’t currently available to buy. You can get it second hand, and it retails around the £365 mark.

Whitney wore this gorg top – £424

This multicoloured top Whitney wore is stunning. It’s from Clothbase, and will set you back $572 (roughly £424).

Samie served on movie night – £450

Movie night served in many ways. Not just the drama, but the fact that Samie was sat there sipping her prosecco and eating her popcorn in a £450 gown. She wore the lace Bonita Dress from De La Valli, costing £450.

Millie’s baby pink number – £619

Millie wore this maxi pale pink dress from a brand called Manurí, which costs £619 on Farfetch.

Millie and Samie’s cashmere dress £674

It’s no wonder two of the girls wore this gorgeous white cashmere dress. It’s luxurious. Both Samie and Millie have worn it, and it costs £674 from Farfetch.

Millie in baby yellow – £697

I was obsessed with Millie in yellow. It’s so her colour. The yellow co-ord is from Fanci Club, and is a corset ($560/£415) and a floral appliqué skirt ($380/£282).

Samie had a full designer gown – £2,690

Guys. I’m shook. The most expensive of all the Love Island All Stars 2026 outfits totally eclipses the others. One evening, Samie just threw on a £2,690 Tom Ford dress. Sure!

