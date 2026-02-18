The Tab

This is messy proof All Stars’ Whitney and Yamen are cursed and I can’t belive it’s real

History is repeating itself

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

Whitney and Yamen went on their first date on Love Island All Stars last night and they seem to be getting closer and closer, but people have spotted some wild proof that they are absolutely doomed from the start.

They went for a lovely dinner after losing the Knowing Me, Knowing You challenge and shared a charcuterie board and drinks as they chatted about their growing connection, but did you spot what Yamen was wearing?!

The 31-year-old from California was wearing the same shirt that Whitney’s ex Lochan wore in the villa. Yes, exactly the same one, and it’s hella boujie. The Issey Miyake number costs a whopping $550. It gets worse.

Lochan wore the green patterned shirt when he went on a date with Whitney during the 2023 summer series. So, not only did he wear it in the villa, it was also exactly the same scenario as Yamen.

Things didn’t exactly end well between Whitney and Lochan. So, people are convinced the shirt is cursed, and this is a sign that history is going to repeat itself. It’s got bad juju written all over it.

Credit: ITV

Whitney and Lochan were only together for two years before splitting in 2025 and there was a lot of drama, with Whitney accusing him of alleged racism during their relationship.

We all know Love Island is sponsored by eBay and reuses secondhand clothes each series, but this is WILD. The producers must have known what they were doing, surely?!

Credit: Canva

People can’t get over it on Twitter, with one person writing: “I smell production all over this! WTF! Crazy omg. They are trolling so bad.”

“Oh the producers are MESSSYY,” someone else agreed. Others are even speculating the Lochan photos “must be AI” and “can’t be real”. But they are 100 per cent legit. I will never get over this.

Featured image by: ITV

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

