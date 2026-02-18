The Tab
Curtis and Kyra fell out in the most petty way possible after Love Island All Stars

Not a grown man dumping a girl via Insta…

After Millie Court friendzoned Curtis Pritchard for, like, the thousandth time, he finally got the hint that they might not have a future, and recoupled with Kyra. I’m afraid this relationship isn’t going anywhere either. Curtis and Kyra are in the midst of a laughably petty fallout after Love Island: All Stars. The back-and-forth is dragging on for longer than they were ever together. I’m so seated.

Right after Curtis and Kyra were axed from Love Island, their relationship seemed fairly promising. On Love Island: The Morning After, he called her “a lovely girl”, “just great fun” and “hot as anything”. Kyra said she was “hopeful” about deepening her connection with Curtis as she “loves to travel” and “the UK is already in the plans”.

However, Curtis threw a spanner in the works. His Instagram account shared a post that was seemingly penned by his brother AJ‘s fiancée, Zara. She wrote: “Singles… I’m taking charge to find Curtis a Valentine! Xoxo his sister-in-law.” Zara added: “My brother-in-law deserves a Valentine’s. She invited any girl who thought she might be “the one” to comment a heart emoji. Apparently, the lucky winner would receive the privilege (or punishment?) of going on a double date with Curtis, AJ and Zara.

It was news to Love Island viewers that Curtis had given up on Kyra and was searching for a new date. This also seems to have been new information to Kyra. She commented: “Ouch lol”.

love island curtis kyra comments

A source told The Sun: “They said they’d see each other after the villa but everyone knew Curtis wasn’t going to fly to Hawaii where Kyra lives. Then Curtis’s brother’s girlfriend did that post about him being single on Valentine’s – so it’s over between him and Kyra. She contacted him saying she’d booked her flight back to the UK but he told her not to bother coming to see him. It’s over!”

