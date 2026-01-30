All Stars has the two most clout-chasing Love Islanders ever, according to Messy Mitch

He believes two Islanders ‘are just kissing for the camera’

3 hours ago

The notorious season ten Love Islander Mitch Taylor is not short of messy opinions on the show. Mitch is convinced two Islanders on All Stars right now are the fakest he’s ever seen. I’m so seated for this.

“I think ITV need to get them out,” Mitch declared, “I’ve never watched the show and seen two people that are just there to gain clout.”

Mitch is convinced “Lucinda definitely isn’t there for the love”. He told The Tab through WhichBingo: “I don’t know whether Lucinda’s gone in and they [the producers] have given her a game plan, or she’s got a game plan. I just don’t think she’s played it quite well, and now it’s got to Ciaran going back to Samie.

“Lucinda is now talking to Tommy, and you can just tell by a kiss whether it’s right or wrong. They cannot kiss. I was like, ‘This isn’t real sexual tension. They are just kissing for the camera.'”

The second Islander who Mitch believes is “just on for screen time” is Curtis Pritchard.

“Curtis crying after four days because Millie didn’t want him is the most bizarre thing I’ve ever seen. He keeps forcing tears.”

Mitch hypothesised that Curtis may struggle on all Stars if he’s in a couple with Millie. Apparently she’s “a real person” who is “just there to find love”.

He explained: “So, Curtis has gone in, and I think he’s looked around and gone, ‘I can’t even build a character with someone in here.’ He tried Millie, and now he’s realised Millie doesn’t want her. I think he’s out of options, so he’ll soon crumble. He’s a bit lost in there.”

