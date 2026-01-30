The Tab
love island all stars two fakest islanders they they are with some other ones

All Stars has the two most clout-chasing Love Islanders ever, according to Messy Mitch

He believes two Islanders ‘are just kissing for the camera’

Claudia Cox

The notorious season ten Love Islander Mitch Taylor is not short of messy opinions on the show. Mitch is convinced two Islanders on All Stars right now are the fakest he’s ever seen. I’m so seated for this.

“I think ITV need to get them out,” Mitch declared, “I’ve never watched the show and seen two people that are just there to gain clout.”

Mitch is convinced “Lucinda definitely isn’t there for the love”. He told The Tab through WhichBingo: “I don’t know whether Lucinda’s gone in and they [the producers] have given her a game plan, or she’s got a game plan. I just don’t think she’s played it quite well, and now it’s got to Ciaran going back to Samie.

“Lucinda is now talking to Tommy, and you can just tell by a kiss whether it’s right or wrong. They cannot kiss. I was like, ‘This isn’t real sexual tension. They are just kissing for the camera.'”

The second Islander who Mitch believes is “just on for screen time” is Curtis Pritchard.

“Curtis crying after four days because Millie didn’t want him is the most bizarre thing I’ve ever seen. He keeps forcing tears.”

love island curtis crying on all stars

The moment in question
(Image via ITV)

Mitch hypothesised that Curtis may struggle on all Stars if he’s in a couple with Millie. Apparently she’s “a real person” who is “just there to find love”.

He explained: “So, Curtis has gone in, and I think he’s looked around and gone, ‘I can’t even build a character with someone in here.’ He tried Millie, and now he’s realised Millie doesn’t want her. I think he’s out of options, so he’ll soon crumble. He’s a bit lost in there.”

Here’s exactly how to do second semester at Leeds University the right way

Lucy Eason

You have to break out of your comfort zone

Edinburgh University pest control costs soar in student accommodations

Eve Radford

Unfortunately pest control isn’t available for flatmates who refuse to wash their dishes

Locked in or losing it: Lancaster students tell us how they handle the academic grind

Emma Netscher

Because procrastination, productivity, and performative study all go hand in hand in the university library

love island all stars two fakest islanders they they are with some other ones

All Stars has the two most clout-chasing Love Islanders ever, according to Messy Mitch

Claudia Cox

He believes two Islanders ‘are just kissing for the camera’

Is your TikTok FYP full of AI fruits and vegetables screaming at you? You’re not alone

Hebe Hancock

I’m an onion, get me OUT of the fridge

Shaq

Disney Channel meets Love Island in viral videos that show how stupid the All Stars drama is

Kieran Galpin

The subject of the memes has now reacted, and I’m creasing

Following the Netflix doc, Elizabeth Smart returns to the exact site where she was held captive

Hayley Soen

This week, she hiked back to the compound and did a tour

Health expert shares possible reasons Elizabeth Smart didn’t have a child in captivity

Ellissa Bain

She suffered nine months of devastating abuse

Ruby Franke sends letters to all kids except one, and Shari revealed the dark reason why

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘She writes everybody else’

Leeds students’ favourite Revs has closed down: Where should we go for pre-drinks instead?

Kayley Lincoln

Pres at home anyone?

