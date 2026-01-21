The Tab

A look at Millie from Love Island’s life before fame, and how different she was

She worked at ASOS

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

Millie Court is by far the most famous person on Love Island All Stars this year, with a whopping 1.8 million Instagram followers and deals with huge brands like ASOS and Puma under her belt, but her life before fame was really different. Here’s a look at what she was doing before she went on Love Island the first time five years ago, in 2021.

Millie grew up in East London and worked in retail as a teen

Millie was born in Romford, East London (some people might call it Essex), and her first ever job was a sales assistant at Superdrug, her LinkedIn reveals. She then got a job at Superdry.

The Islander always wanted to work in fashion, though, so did loads of buying and styling internships in her spare time. She interned for a jewellery shop called This Old Thing London, the underwear brand Bodas Lingerie and designer Tati Cotliar.

After finishing uni, she got a swanky job at ASOS

Millie did a degree at studied at Ravensbouyrne University London and graduated with a 2:1 in Fashion Buying and Brand Management. She then went on to get her first graduate job as a Fashion Buyer’s Administrator at ASOS in London. Swanky!

Buyers are the people who choose and purchase clothing for shops, and it’s a very important job in the fashion world. Getting into such a huge company straight out of uni is a pretty big deal, but she had an entry-level buying job that wouldn’t have paid that well.

She was still working there when she applied for Love Island

Millie joined ASOS in May 2018 and only worked there for less than two years before she went on Love Island. She applied after her friend saw an ad for the show, and the rest is history.

“I think I’d be a good Islander because I’m fit, I’m flirty and I’ve got double Fs,” she said in her 60-second audition tape. “Joking, I’ve got double As. But seriously, I’m funny, I’m outgoing, I’m down to earth, I’m spontaneous, and I’m pretty much the clown in the group.”

Five years on, she’s one of Love Island’s biggest icons!

