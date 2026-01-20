Here’s who Jack Keating’s ex actually is, who he had a baby with right after Love Island

3 hours ago

As Jack Keating is opening up in the Love Island villa about being a “baby daddy”, here’s a look at which ex-girlfriend he had the aforementioned baby with.

Jack had a baby eight months after he was on Love Island

Jack Keating has a three-year-old daughter called Maya. Her mother is called Keely Iqbal. He’s made it clear in interviews that they were never officially in a romantic relationship. They must have been together in early summer 2022, a few weeks before Jack flew to Mallorca for Love Island 2022. After leaving the Love Island villa, Jack learned he would be a dad. Their daughter Maya was born in February 2023.

Jack’s ex is an artist

Keely studied at Birmingham City University. She is now an artist who does *takes deep breath* graphic design, illustration, art for shoes and clothes and wall murals. She’s worked for Crocs and Selfridges. Keely shares lots of craft ideas to her Instagram, and has racked up a fair few followers.

Keely co-parents Maya with Jack

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Keely Iqbal (@keely.arts)

Maya seems to mostly live with Keely. Jack told OK: “She can do overnights and weekends and I can take her on holidays.” Keely and Maya live in Birmingham. Meanwhile, Jack used to live in London, but then moved to Dublin.

She has been sharing her thoughts on All Stars

Yup, Jack Keating’s ex has been watching him talk about their baby on Love Island. She reshared clips on Insta of Jack flirting with Whitney, then add “Who’s ready?” and various emojis.

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.

Featured images via @keely.arts and ITVX.