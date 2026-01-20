The Tab
love island all stars jack keating then his ex keely

Here’s who Jack Keating’s ex actually is, who he had a baby with right after Love Island

She lives in a different country to him

Claudia Cox | Entertainment

As Jack Keating is opening up in the Love Island villa about being a “baby daddy”, here’s a look at which ex-girlfriend he had the aforementioned baby with.

Jack had a baby eight months after he was on Love Island

Jack Keating has a three-year-old daughter called Maya. Her mother is called Keely Iqbal. He’s made it clear in interviews that they were never officially in a romantic relationship. They must have been together in early summer 2022, a few weeks before Jack flew to Mallorca for Love Island 2022. After leaving the Love Island villa, Jack learned he would be a dad. Their daughter Maya was born in February 2023.

Jack’s ex is an artist

Keely studied at Birmingham City University. She is now an artist who does *takes deep breath* graphic design, illustration, art for shoes and clothes and wall murals. She’s worked for Crocs and Selfridges. Keely shares lots of craft ideas to her Instagram, and has racked up a fair few followers.

Keely co-parents Maya with Jack

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Keely Iqbal (@keely.arts)

Maya seems to mostly live with Keely. Jack told OK: “She can do overnights and weekends and I can take her on holidays.” Keely and Maya live in Birmingham. Meanwhile, Jack used to live in London, but then moved to Dublin.

She has been sharing her thoughts on All Stars

Yup, Jack Keating’s ex has been watching him talk about their baby on Love Island. She reshared clips on Insta of Jack flirting with Whitney, then add “Who’s ready?” and various emojis.

jack keating whitney love island ex

(Image via Instagram)

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook. 

Featured images via @keely.arts and ITVX.

More on: Love Island Reality TV TV
Claudia Cox | Entertainment

Read Next

Tyrique reveals he turned down Love Island All Stars 2026 for the most iconic reason

love island all stars samie elishi all famous exes

All Samie’s famous ex-boyfriends from before she resorted to Love Island: All Stars (again)

This TikToker exposed a season 11 Love Island boy for secretly being ‘broke’ and it’s wild

Latest
heated rivalry shane and ilya at the cottage after the whole i'm coming to the cottage line

What’s that ‘I’m coming to the cottage’ TikTok sound? The Heated Rivalry meme, explained

Claudia Cox

The remix is a bop, ngl

love island all stars jack keating then his ex keely

Here’s who Jack Keating’s ex actually is, who he had a baby with right after Love Island

Claudia Cox

She lives in a different country to him

Charlie from Love Island’s surprisingly normal corporate job he’s ditched for All Stars

Ellissa Bain

I wonder if he’s using annual leave

David Beckham’s ex-assistant Rebecca Loos publicly defends Brooklyn’s ‘poor wife’

Esther Knowles

‘The truth always comes out’

His & Hers clue killer obvious

There was a huge clue staring us in the face that made the killer obvious in Netflix’s His & Hers

Suchismita Ghosh

It’s makes so much sense after you know it

plot hole His & Hers killer reveal

People have found another plot hole that makes the His & Hers killer reveal impossible to believe

Suchismita Ghosh

When you think about it, the twist almost doesn’t work

Okay, it’s time to talk about how weird straight girls are being about Heated Rivalry

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

I’m so uncomfortable

nicola peltz victoria beckham dogs

The missing context behind Victoria Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s feud over dogs, explained

Claudia Cox

Brooklyn claims Victoria didn’t help during the LA wildfires

Erm, this sickening theory claims Oliver is actually Bree’s dad in Tell Me Lies

Esther Knowles

Could this be the huge secret Bree is getting blackmailed over?

inside Brooklyn Beckham Nicola Peltz wedding

What happened inside Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s chaotic wedding, as per witnesses

Suchismita Ghosh

So much went wrong

heated rivalry shane and ilya at the cottage after the whole i'm coming to the cottage line

What’s that ‘I’m coming to the cottage’ TikTok sound? The Heated Rivalry meme, explained

Claudia Cox

The remix is a bop, ngl

love island all stars jack keating then his ex keely

Here’s who Jack Keating’s ex actually is, who he had a baby with right after Love Island

Claudia Cox

She lives in a different country to him

Charlie from Love Island’s surprisingly normal corporate job he’s ditched for All Stars

Ellissa Bain

I wonder if he’s using annual leave

David Beckham’s ex-assistant Rebecca Loos publicly defends Brooklyn’s ‘poor wife’

Esther Knowles

‘The truth always comes out’

His & Hers clue killer obvious

There was a huge clue staring us in the face that made the killer obvious in Netflix’s His & Hers

Suchismita Ghosh

It’s makes so much sense after you know it

plot hole His & Hers killer reveal

People have found another plot hole that makes the His & Hers killer reveal impossible to believe

Suchismita Ghosh

When you think about it, the twist almost doesn’t work

Okay, it’s time to talk about how weird straight girls are being about Heated Rivalry

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

I’m so uncomfortable

nicola peltz victoria beckham dogs

The missing context behind Victoria Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s feud over dogs, explained

Claudia Cox

Brooklyn claims Victoria didn’t help during the LA wildfires

Erm, this sickening theory claims Oliver is actually Bree’s dad in Tell Me Lies

Esther Knowles

Could this be the huge secret Bree is getting blackmailed over?

inside Brooklyn Beckham Nicola Peltz wedding

What happened inside Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s chaotic wedding, as per witnesses

Suchismita Ghosh

So much went wrong