This TikToker exposed a season 11 Love Island boy for secretly being ‘broke’ and it’s wild

They had a ‘date from hell’

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment

A TikToker has exposed all the details of a date she went on with a popular Love Island season 11 boy and claimed he was actually secretly broke.

The woman, who goes by Snickets on TikTok, posted the video early last week, just as the new season of Love Island All Stars was starting. She allegedly dated this Islander right before he went on last year’s season, and has been sitting on this tea since.

“Once upon a time, I went on a date with a guy who is now an ex-Love Islander. He had 250,000 followers before he went on Love Island. We met through a fitness dating app, and there were a couple of red flags to start with,” she claimed.

@snickets64

Can you guess who it was? #casaamor

♬ Satie Gymnopedie No. 1 Healing(980355) – Tani Taka

“I didn’t really know where he resides and he also overstayed his welcome at my parents’ house, he stayed her foe seven days.”

Even after these red flags, Snickets claimed this ex-Islander still continued seeing her, until one particularly chaotic series of events that led to her finally calling it quits.

“Where I drew the line is when I paid for a hotel he didn’t contribute to, I paid for an art gallery and he was like, ‘Don’t worry, I’ll sort our dinner’,” she alleged. “Why are you dragging me from Chelsea to Camden so we can have a free dinner at a shisha bar and make some content? It was abysmal.”

After the flop freebie dinner, things allegedly went from bad to worse on their date from hell.

“We missed the last tube home and rather than just getting an Uber, we’re running for a bus at 2am,” she claimed.

“Later that day he’s like ‘I’m really hungry, we should go out for lunch’, we ended up going to Zizi’s, he orders chicken wings, I had a pizza and I had to cover the bill. It was safe to say I never saw that man again. ”

The messy story time now has almost a million views as people join in to drag this stingy Islander.

