Love Island All Stars 2026 cast with businesses

Revealed: The All Stars’ businesses that are majorly struggling and the state their finances are in

No wonder they need the villa pay cheque

Hayley Soen | Entertainment

Last week, it was revealed the pay for All Stars Islanders has doubled this year. And that might be more of a motivation than ever, as it’s been claimed a few of the businesses owned by current Love Island All Stars cast members are anything but thriving.

Lots of the current Islanders own their own companies. Some launched them after success on the show, and others were businesses they had before their reality TV lives. MailOnline has now released an insight into their finances, and for some, it doesn’t paint a pretty picture.

Jess Harding

Jess is the CEO of Candy Aesthetics, an aesthetics clinic and training school. She started the botox hustle in 2021, and set up Candy Aestheticsx Ltd in August 2023. According to MailOnline, Companies House records show the business has only £311 in reserves, as of May 2025.

Charlie Frederick

Charlie went into the world of health and fitness after he was first in the villa. Charlie’s sports firm Chiseled by Charlie Ltd was set up in September 2021, but was in debt of £45 in June of last year.

There is also an active proposal by Companies House to strike off the firm after it failed to file a confirmation statement on time, which was due on October 11th 2025. Given he’s in the villa, I don’t think he’s filing it any time soon.

Whitney Adebayo

Whitney owns a hair brand, and is also a podcast host. During her second year of uni, Whitney launched her wig business, Candy Corner. This business was shown to be in a £6,327 debt in February 2025, and owed £50k to creditors. Its latest accounts are also two months overdue.

Financial reports from her performing arts firm, Whittbrowns Ltd, set up January 2024, showed reserves of just £894.

Sean Stone

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sean Stone (@seanstone__)

Maybe Sean should stop making all the sweet puns, because his books aren’t giving. As per MailOnline, accounts filed in June showed his confectionary firm Sweet Delivery Ltd has only £896 in reserves. Sean has three employees, and despite having assets of £29,692, the business also owes creditors £28,796.

Leanne Amaning

Leanne is also a business owner. She owned Gleam Ldn Cosmetics Ltd, however the business was compulsory struck off after having just £21 in reserves in 2024. She also had a performing arts firm, called Baewatch Events Ltd, which was set up in November 2020. This was also voluntarily struck off in August 2022, after only filing dormant accounts.

Join The Tab Edinburgh

The Tab Edinburgh is looking for new writers – here’s why 2026 is your year to join us

Jamie Calder

No experience needed, just good vibes and a passion for gossip x

Are François Arnaud and Connor Storrie dating?

Is Connor Storrie dating his Heated Rivalry co-star? François Arnaud has finally spoken out

Kieran Galpin

Guys, is it hot in here?

I’m doomed! The 15 US cities that will be ‘targeted first’ if WW3 breaks out

Ellissa Bain

Is your city on there?

Survivor of horrifying Spain train crash reveals the one decision that saved her life

Hebe Hancock

At least 39 people have died

Stranger Things viewers drag Finn Wolfhard and Caleb McLaughlin for ‘gross’ SNL s*x jokes

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘I’m so disappointed’

Want to write for The Nottingham Tab? We’re recruiting!

Liz Burton

Join us at The Playwright on Thursday 29th of January for our open meeting

Omg, Keira Knightley and Ambika Mod were spotted filming outside KCL Strand Campus

Isabella Zbucki

The two actors were filming outside St Mary le Strand

Woah, Catherine’s ending in His & Hers is way more tragic in the book than the Netflix show

Claudia Cox

Anna’a 16th birthday happened very differently

What on earth is a Japanese cheesecake and why is everyone on TikTok making them?!

Ellissa Bain

It’s so dumb

Drake

OnlyFans’ Lily Phillips went on dates with Drake, and the intimate details are legit insane

Kieran Galpin

He hired an entire Italian restaurant to ‘wine and dine her’

