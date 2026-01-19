Revealed: The All Stars’ businesses that are majorly struggling and the state their finances are in

4 hours ago

Last week, it was revealed the pay for All Stars Islanders has doubled this year. And that might be more of a motivation than ever, as it’s been claimed a few of the businesses owned by current Love Island All Stars cast members are anything but thriving.

Lots of the current Islanders own their own companies. Some launched them after success on the show, and others were businesses they had before their reality TV lives. MailOnline has now released an insight into their finances, and for some, it doesn’t paint a pretty picture.

Jess Harding

Jess is the CEO of Candy Aesthetics, an aesthetics clinic and training school. She started the botox hustle in 2021, and set up Candy Aestheticsx Ltd in August 2023. According to MailOnline, Companies House records show the business has only £311 in reserves, as of May 2025.

Charlie Frederick

Charlie went into the world of health and fitness after he was first in the villa. Charlie’s sports firm Chiseled by Charlie Ltd was set up in September 2021, but was in debt of £45 in June of last year.

There is also an active proposal by Companies House to strike off the firm after it failed to file a confirmation statement on time, which was due on October 11th 2025. Given he’s in the villa, I don’t think he’s filing it any time soon.

Whitney Adebayo

Whitney owns a hair brand, and is also a podcast host. During her second year of uni, Whitney launched her wig business, Candy Corner. This business was shown to be in a £6,327 debt in February 2025, and owed £50k to creditors. Its latest accounts are also two months overdue.

Financial reports from her performing arts firm, Whittbrowns Ltd, set up January 2024, showed reserves of just £894.

Sean Stone

Maybe Sean should stop making all the sweet puns, because his books aren’t giving. As per MailOnline, accounts filed in June showed his confectionary firm Sweet Delivery Ltd has only £896 in reserves. Sean has three employees, and despite having assets of £29,692, the business also owes creditors £28,796.

Leanne Amaning

Leanne is also a business owner. She owned Gleam Ldn Cosmetics Ltd, however the business was compulsory struck off after having just £21 in reserves in 2024. She also had a performing arts firm, called Baewatch Events Ltd, which was set up in November 2020. This was also voluntarily struck off in August 2022, after only filing dormant accounts.

