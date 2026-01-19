All Samie’s famous ex-boyfriends from before she resorted to Love Island: All Stars (again)

3 hours ago

Samie Elishi is back in the Cape Town Love Island villa… for the third time. While we wait to see whether Samie will last longer than five days this time, here’s a deep dive into all the famous exes she dated and dumped in between her stints on Love Island.

Tom Clare

This one is a bit self-explanatory. Samie coupled up with Tom on the Love Island winter show in 2023. Although Tom declared his love to Samie on national television, they announced a mutual break-up only a few weeks after the show.

In summer 2023, Love Island viewers clocked that Samie had taken pics in Tom’s garden. It seemed the couple were back on. However, their relationship had crashed and burned by August. It seems this break-up was way messier than the first one. They began posting snarky TikToks, which seemed to be throwing shade at each other.

The producers eyed up Samie for the first season of Love Island: All Stars. However, she reportedly withdrew upon learning Tom would also be there. Ouch.

Harry Lee

Harry started out as a professional footballer. In 2019, he landed a role on The Only Way is Essex (TOWIE).

Samie met him through mutual friends while out and about in Essex. They began dating at the end of 2023, but kept it a secret for a few months.

She told The Sun in 2024: “We’ve been together for a while and it’s important at the beginning of a relationship to just spend time together and get to know each other, that’s why we kept it quiet at first. I’ve actually known him for years, we’ve been friends for a long time.”

Samie and Harry split up in September 2024.

Sam Thompson

In the wake of the Sam Thompson and Zara McDermott break-up, she pulled Louis Tomlinson, and he dated Samie from Love Island. In spring 2024, Sam and Samie followed each other on Insta, then began flirting via DM.

A source told the Daily Mail: “Sam and Samie are really getting along and if early signs are anything to go by, this could turn into a long-term relationship. It may be early days still, but they do really like each other. Sam is already introducing Samie to Chelsea by showing her off on the King’s Road over the Easter weekend and given how popular he is in the area, it meant a lot that he wasn’t hiding her away.”

Hopefully, it also meant a lot to Sam that Samie was willing to brave the hellishness of King’s Road on a weekend for him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sam Thompson (@samthompsonuk)

Their romance was over by June. According to the Daily Mail, the relationship “fizzled” as “their busy schedules made it difficult for them to spend quality time together”.

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.

Featured image via ITV.