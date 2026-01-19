Love Island’s Catherine shares brutal response after Shaq weirdly compares her to Leanne

4 hours ago

Shaq stirred the pot in a recent episode of Love Island between Scott, Catherine and Leanne, and now Catherine has responded, calling him out.

Love Island All Stars has kicked off with a lot of chaos already. From Scott coming in as a bombshell and immediately beefing with Sean, to Whitney and Jack having a fallout one day into getting to know each other, it’s safe to say we’re in for a juicy season.

During a game at the fire pit, Shaq made things messy by asking Scott a question that had the Islanders and viewers calling him out.

“Who’s better looking, Catherine or Leanne?” Shaq asked Scott.

In Love Island season 10, Scott and Catherine were coupled up and had a whirlwind romance that ended after Casa Amor, when Catherine brought another man back to the villa while Scott stayed single.

“Don’t answer that,” Whitney replied. Scott and Whitney were in the same season, and Whitney has been friendly with both Scott and Catherine since the show ended.

“Shush, Whitney,” Shaq replied

Scott looked really uncomfortable the whole time and thankfully chose not to answer the question. He’s been getting to know Leanne in the villa, and the pair just got coupled up.

Back in the UK, Catherine responded to the weird question in an Instagram Story while watching the episode on her iPad.

“Comparing two beautiful girls for what reason? It’s never a comparing thing. Everyone’s beautiful,” she said.

Lots of people on TikTok have been dragging Shaq for that out-of-order question and for telling Whitney to “shush” for her perfectly reasonable reaction to him comparing her friends.

“The audacity for him to scream ‘Shush Whitney’ after,” said one person.

“He was doing far too much in that game,” said another.

In the actual villa, the conversation moved on quickly after the weird question, but viewers back at home have been giving Shaq the side-eye ever since, especially after his conflicting story about his breakup with Tanya.

