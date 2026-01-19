Love Island 2025 girly exposes the man who pestered her for a date the WEEK before All Stars

5 hours ago

Former Islander Emma Munro has exposed the “menacing” man who pestered her for a date in the lead-up to him going on Love Island All Stars season three.

Last year, Emma entered the villa during the infamous Casa Amor segment, largely to cause drama for her ex-boyfriend, Harry Cooksley. Her time in the villa was largely forgettable, except for the drama with her ex, and so she was axed during week seven by public vote.

Though Emma is yet to return to the villa herself, the same could not be said for the man who slid into her DMs. He wanted a date; she wanted to be left alone.

Love Island’s Emma dropped a juicy screenshot

In a TikTok that has since been viewed 1.8 million times, Emma exposed the Love Island All Stars lad who was hungry for a date.

“One of these men asked me on a date two weeks ago,” she said, pointing to a cast photo. “What do you mean can I take you on a date the week before you’re jetting off to South Africa? I actually have no words at this point. There was always the option to leave me alone.”

Though Emma did not reveal the man at first, chaos soon manifested as she posted a screenshot of her direct messages. It showed one Charlie Frederick messaging her: “Well, let’s go on a date then.”

Emma didn’t respond to that message, but she did send him the casting announcement on December 31. He didn’t seem to respond.

“Honestly, you wonder why I’m a bit woo-woo,” she joked. “I have to deal with the most menacing men.”

Emma also had some general thoughts on the lineup, branding it “diabolical.” According to her, the bombshells are panicking because they’re unsatisfied with their options.

“The only way I’m forgiving you for this lineup is if you bring Ovie in,” Emma added. “Give the girls what they want. Give the viewers what they want. I don’t care how much it costs, bring that man in.”

Speaking straight facts.

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Emma Munro/TikTok and ITV