Clout gremlin Casey O’Gorman drops salty TikTok about Love Island’s Samie on All Stars

3 hours ago

After literally years of terrorising the good people of ITV with apperence after apperence on Love Island, Casey O’Gorman had a few choice words for Samie Elishi going on All Stars.

As we know and have tried to forget, Casey has been on Love Island a whopping four times. He first popped up on season nine, but returned with a vengeance for All Stars one, two, and the Love Island Games. He actually won All Stars two, but he and Gabby Allen have since separated.

Though many of us fully expected Casey to pop up again in this new season, it looks like we’re safe and sound for now. Don’t exhale just yet; there’s still more than enough time for him to hop on a plane to South Africa.

Casey wasn’t thrilled with Samie going on Love Island All Stars

Samie Elishi is quickly becoming the female Casey, because she also appeared in season nine, All Stars two, and now All Stars three. At what point do you just accept that Love Island might not be the best place to actually find a partner?

When Casey’s casting was announced last year, Samie wasn’t keen for his re-emergence in the reality TV space. That drama has now come full circle.

In a TikTok video, Casey said: “Samie Elishi is going back into the villa? For the third time? Let’s just say what she said about me going into the villa for the third time last year.”

Casey then cut to Samie’s statement from 2025, where she compared him to Shrek’s Lord Farquaad and said: “I’m sorry I can’t help but laugh, but who has just seen the first look for Love Island? Lord Farquaad is back… again! Aint we all had enough of Casey? I think the show’s a bit of a joke at this point now.”

The video then cut back to Casey, who was slurping on some kind of drink as he let Samie’s words marinate. Despite what he clearly saw as a slam-dunk moment, most of the comments were supportive of Samie’s choice.

“She barely had a chance last year, I wouldn’t say it’s her 3rd time,” one person pointed out.

Another said:” Yeah but we all like Sammi.”

Casey seemed to be missing one major thing: Two things can be right at the same time. They can both be fame-hungry clout goblins; there’s more than enough Love Island spin-offs to go around.

Featured image credit: Casey O’Gorman/TikTok and ITV