Clout gremlin Casey O'Gorman drops salty TikTok about Love Island's Samie on All Stars

Big words from reality TV’s biggest boomerang

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment

After literally years of terrorising the good people of ITV with apperence after apperence on Love Island, Casey O’Gorman had a few choice words for Samie Elishi going on All Stars.

As we know and have tried to forget, Casey has been on Love Island a whopping four times. He first popped up on season nine, but returned with a vengeance for All Stars one, two, and the Love Island Games. He actually won All Stars two, but he and Gabby Allen have since separated.

Though many of us fully expected Casey to pop up again in this new season, it looks like we’re safe and sound for now. Don’t exhale just yet; there’s still more than enough time for him to hop on a plane to South Africa.

Casey wasn’t thrilled with Samie going on Love Island All Stars

Samie Elishi is quickly becoming the female Casey, because she also appeared in season nine, All Stars two, and now All Stars three. At what point do you just accept that Love Island might not be the best place to actually find a partner?

When Casey’s casting was announced last year, Samie wasn’t keen for his re-emergence in the reality TV space. That drama has now come full circle.

@caseyogorman

♬ original sound – Casey O’Gorman

In a TikTok video, Casey said: “Samie Elishi is going back into the villa? For the third time? Let’s just say what she said about me going into the villa for the third time last year.”

Casey then cut to Samie’s statement from 2025, where she compared him to Shrek’s Lord Farquaad and said: “I’m sorry I can’t help but laugh, but who has just seen the first look for Love Island? Lord Farquaad is back… again! Aint we all had enough of Casey? I think the show’s a bit of a joke at this point now.”

The video then cut back to Casey, who was slurping on some kind of drink as he let Samie’s words marinate. Despite what he clearly saw as a slam-dunk moment, most of the comments were supportive of Samie’s choice.

“She barely had a chance last year, I wouldn’t say it’s her 3rd time,” one person pointed out.

Another said:” Yeah but we all like Sammi.”

Casey seemed to be missing one major thing: Two things can be right at the same time. They can both be fame-hungry clout goblins; there’s more than enough Love Island spin-offs to go around.

Join The Tab Edinburgh

The Tab Edinburgh is looking for new writers – here’s why 2026 is your year to join us

Jamie Calder

No experience needed, just good vibes and a passion for gossip x

Are François Arnaud and Connor Storrie dating?

Is Connor Storrie dating his Heated Rivalry co-star? François Arnaud has finally spoken out

Kieran Galpin

Guys, is it hot in here?

I’m doomed! The 15 US cities that will be ‘targeted first’ if WW3 breaks out

Ellissa Bain

Is your city on there?

Survivor of horrifying Spain train crash reveals the one decision that saved her life

Hebe Hancock

At least 39 people have died

Stranger Things viewers drag Finn Wolfhard and Caleb McLaughlin for ‘gross’ SNL s*x jokes

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘I’m so disappointed’

Want to write for The Nottingham Tab? We’re recruiting!

Liz Burton

Join us at The Playwright on Thursday 29th of January for our open meeting

Omg, Keira Knightley and Ambika Mod were spotted filming outside KCL Strand Campus

Isabella Zbucki

The two actors were filming outside St Mary le Strand

Woah, Catherine’s ending in His & Hers is way more tragic in the book than the Netflix show

Claudia Cox

Anna’a 16th birthday happened very differently

What on earth is a Japanese cheesecake and why is everyone on TikTok making them?!

Ellissa Bain

It’s so dumb

Drake

OnlyFans’ Lily Phillips went on dates with Drake, and the intimate details are legit insane

Kieran Galpin

He hired an entire Italian restaurant to ‘wine and dine her’

