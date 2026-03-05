The Tab
After Bridgerton S4’s heartbreaking ending, here’s if Francesca has children in the books

She has more problems to deal with than the other siblings combined

Claudia Cox

A heartbreaking part of Bridgerton season four was Francesca and John’s struggle to have children. Francesca believes she’s finally pregnant, but then is told she isn’t. If you’re wondering whether Francesca ever has children, then the Bridgerton book series has all the answers.

Francesca did actually get pregnant in the books

In Julia Quinn’s book When He Was Wicked, Francesca does get pregnant before John dies, but doesn’t tell anybody. Like in the show, other members of the nobility want to know if she is pregnant and who the Earldom of Kilmartin will pass to. A short time after telling people she is pregnant, Francesca sadly miscarries. (By “a short time”, I mean 15 pages of the book.)

The showrunner Jess Brownell has explained why the Netflix show handled this part of the plot differently. She told Swooon: “John’s death and the funeral are already in so many ways such a departure from the tone of the show. The miscarriage just felt like, for the screen, a bit too far. I think it would be difficult for Fran to come back from all that.”

Yes, Francesca eventually has two children

francesca and michaela bridgertons season four

I can’t wait for more of this
(Image via Netflix)

Francesca also struggles with fertility in the the book series. After John’s death, she decides to pick a new husband in the hope she can have a baby with him. The book says: “When she married – she had to mentally commit to the idea – it wouldn’t be for love. She wasn’t going to have a marriage like the one she’d shared with with John; a woman simply didn’t find love like that twice in a lifetime. She was going to marry for a baby, and there was no guarantee that she would get one.”

She ends up falling in love with John’s cousin – in the book series, this is Michael. In the Netflix show, this character is Michaela.

There’s a bonus short story in the book The Bridgertons: Happily Ever After, than begins three years after Francesca finds love with Michael(a). Francesca is the only one of the Bridgerton siblings not to have had a baby at this point. She does then get pregnant – and doesn’t tell any of her family until she rocks up to a family event at Aubrey Hall with a baby. She names her son John, and he looks exactly like her.

francesca bridgerton janet who she names one of her children after

Francesca and Janet
(Image via Netflix)

A year later, the couple have a daughter called Janet Helen Stirling. She’s named “Janet” after her late husband’s mother, then Helen after Michael(a)’s mother. Janet apparently looks exactly like Michael(a).

We don’t know exactly how the Netflix show will adapt this part of the plot, but it sounds as if Francesca experiences in the show will be similar to the book. Jess Brownell told Swoon: “We’re still very interested in honouring the fertility storyline. It’s something we tried to honour this season, and we will continue honouring in her future season.”

Claudia Cox
Detail Bridgerton Rosy Posy poor

This hidden detail you missed in Bridgerton hints at Posy and Rosamund’s poor financial situation

Suchismita Ghosh

How did I not realise?

brigderton netflix francesca season four

After Bridgerton S4’s heartbreaking ending, here’s if Francesca has children in the books

Claudia Cox

She has more problems to deal with than the other siblings combined

‘In hysterics’ and all things Bristol’s student-led theatre

Katie Soobiah

tickets selling for a meagre £14

We asked and you answered: Here are the best places to eat on Lancs’ Uni campus

Erin Malik

It’s never too late to spice up your lunch order

Things in Lancaster that we will probably get before GTA VI

Emma Netscher

We got Lancs Tab writing about GTA VI before GTA VI

Your Edinburgh pre drink choice says a lot about you and we’re judging

Eve Radford

I worry that the buzzball drinkers will try to break my legs in the Subway queue after this one

The rise and fall of BrewDog: How the ‘punk’ beer company lost the plot completely

Hebe Hancock

The company was sold this week

Here’s everything you need to know about Warwick LINE’s upcoming fashion show

Sofia Drake-Perelló

The fashion show is taking place this Thursday 5th March in Parish Church

Drunk driver jailed for killing Durham University student after 50th birthday party

Charlotte Morgan

Liam Bowes drank between eight and 10 pints before killing the Durham student

Catching up with ex-president and designer Giulia Mezan on Warwick LINE’s 2026 Fashion Show

Sofia Drake-Perelló

Behind the scenes of LINE’s 12th annual fashion show, Eve of the Masque

