The Tab

Was Francesca really pregnant in Bridgerton? The book’s storyline is way more heartbreaking

The show runner has explained the change

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment

Bridgerton has never been shy about changing major plot points from Julia Quinn’s novels, and season four delivered one of its biggest deviations yet by cutting Francesca’s pregnancy and miscarriage storyline.

In the show’s latest season, Francesca is grieving the sudden death of her husband John when she briefly believes she might be pregnant. However, after being forced to undergo an examination, she learns she isn’t expecting a baby.

Netflix

That revelation is a change from Quinn’s novel When He Was Wicked, where Francesca does conceive and tragically miscarries just weeks after John’s death, a loss that shapes her grief and later fertility struggles throughout the story.

Showrunner Jess Brownell explained the decision, saying the writers felt the miscarriage was “too morbid” for the tone they wanted onscreen.

“Ultimately, I think John’s death and the funeral are already in so many ways such a departure from the tone of the show,” she told Swooon. “The miscarriage just felt like, for the screen, a bit too far. I think it would be difficult for Fran to come back from all that.”

Netflix

Brownell added that the series still intends to explore Francesca’s fertility journey in future seasons, even without the miscarriage plot. “We’re still very interested in honoring the fertility storyline… and we will continue honoring [it] in her future season,” she said.

Quinn herself has also spoken about the adaptation change, noting that while the circumstances differ, Francesca’s emotional arc remains intact. Drawing from her own experiences of pregnancy loss, she said the character’s grief still rings true even if the show alters how it happens.

In the wider book canon, Francesca’s fertility story does eventually have a hopeful ending. In The Bridgertons: Happily Ever After, a collection revisiting each couple, Quinn confirms Francesca later has two children with Michael Stirling: A son named John after her late husband, and a daughter named Helen a year later.

Netflix

Whether the Netflix version will follow that outcome remains uncertain, especially after another major adaptation twist: Michael Stirling has been gender-swapped into Michaela Stirling, meaning Francesca’s future love story and potential motherhood  could unfold very differently on screen.

For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Netflix

More on: Bridgerton Netflix TV
Hebe Hancock | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Grads are using this test to find flexible, well-paid roles which suit their personality

Yep, it's possible to have both

Universum

Read Next

Bridgerton Michaela gender swap

Francesca and Michaela actresses defend why the Bridgerton genderswap was actually ‘necessary’

Who were Nicholas Braimbridge and Tony Cooper? As Bridgerton pays touching tribute to them

bridgerton season four less realistic

Er, why does Bridgerton season four look way less realistic? Here’s the actual reason

Latest

Here’s what’s *really* going on between Francesca and Michaela in Bridgerton season four

Ellissa Bain

The actresses have explained everything

Spotting sicknesses and saving lives: Durham’s new AI tools for hospitals

Seamus Barker

Life-saving technology from Durham University’s Computer Science department

Actor who plays John in Bridgerton addresses his character’s death and what actually happened

Hayley Soen

He wanted the death to be very different

Ya like Jazz? Broomhill’s coolest study spot was anything but background noise

Angelica Mae Ubando

And yes, the rogue Bee movie quote was mentioned for a reason

Castel Franck/ABACA/Shutterstock

A drag queen took credit for Jim Carrey’s shocking transformation, but now we know the truth

Kieran Galpin

Alexis Stone claimed she was wearing a latex mask and fake teeth

Expert reveals what abandoned monkey Punch is really feeling, and I’m actually heartbroken

Hebe Hancock

Can I take him home?!

Meet Keeley Hodgkinson, the Manchester Olympian who broke a world record

Alisa Pasha

While you’re running late for lectures, she’s running into history

bridgerton season four marcus and violet

Bridgerton’s Ruth Gemmell breaks down Violet and Marcus’s surprising ending in season four

Claudia Cox

I get why she changed her mind now

Research project tackling violence against women to be led by Manchester University

Rebecca Pattni

The university’s interdisciplinary team has been awarded £625,000 for the project

Igor

Kidnappers demand $10m from mob boss as they release sinister ransom video with his son

Kieran Galpin

‘They’ve already chopped off some of my limbs’

Here’s what’s *really* going on between Francesca and Michaela in Bridgerton season four

Ellissa Bain

The actresses have explained everything

Spotting sicknesses and saving lives: Durham’s new AI tools for hospitals

Seamus Barker

Life-saving technology from Durham University’s Computer Science department

Actor who plays John in Bridgerton addresses his character’s death and what actually happened

Hayley Soen

He wanted the death to be very different

Ya like Jazz? Broomhill’s coolest study spot was anything but background noise

Angelica Mae Ubando

And yes, the rogue Bee movie quote was mentioned for a reason

Castel Franck/ABACA/Shutterstock

A drag queen took credit for Jim Carrey’s shocking transformation, but now we know the truth

Kieran Galpin

Alexis Stone claimed she was wearing a latex mask and fake teeth

Expert reveals what abandoned monkey Punch is really feeling, and I’m actually heartbroken

Hebe Hancock

Can I take him home?!

Meet Keeley Hodgkinson, the Manchester Olympian who broke a world record

Alisa Pasha

While you’re running late for lectures, she’s running into history

bridgerton season four marcus and violet

Bridgerton’s Ruth Gemmell breaks down Violet and Marcus’s surprising ending in season four

Claudia Cox

I get why she changed her mind now

Research project tackling violence against women to be led by Manchester University

Rebecca Pattni

The university’s interdisciplinary team has been awarded £625,000 for the project

Igor

Kidnappers demand $10m from mob boss as they release sinister ransom video with his son

Kieran Galpin

‘They’ve already chopped off some of my limbs’