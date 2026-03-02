Was Francesca really pregnant in Bridgerton? The book’s storyline is way more heartbreaking

6 hours ago

Bridgerton has never been shy about changing major plot points from Julia Quinn’s novels, and season four delivered one of its biggest deviations yet by cutting Francesca’s pregnancy and miscarriage storyline.

In the show’s latest season, Francesca is grieving the sudden death of her husband John when she briefly believes she might be pregnant. However, after being forced to undergo an examination, she learns she isn’t expecting a baby.

That revelation is a change from Quinn’s novel When He Was Wicked, where Francesca does conceive and tragically miscarries just weeks after John’s death, a loss that shapes her grief and later fertility struggles throughout the story.

Showrunner Jess Brownell explained the decision, saying the writers felt the miscarriage was “too morbid” for the tone they wanted onscreen.

“Ultimately, I think John’s death and the funeral are already in so many ways such a departure from the tone of the show,” she told Swooon. “The miscarriage just felt like, for the screen, a bit too far. I think it would be difficult for Fran to come back from all that.”

Brownell added that the series still intends to explore Francesca’s fertility journey in future seasons, even without the miscarriage plot. “We’re still very interested in honoring the fertility storyline… and we will continue honoring [it] in her future season,” she said.

Quinn herself has also spoken about the adaptation change, noting that while the circumstances differ, Francesca’s emotional arc remains intact. Drawing from her own experiences of pregnancy loss, she said the character’s grief still rings true even if the show alters how it happens.

In the wider book canon, Francesca’s fertility story does eventually have a hopeful ending. In The Bridgertons: Happily Ever After, a collection revisiting each couple, Quinn confirms Francesca later has two children with Michael Stirling: A son named John after her late husband, and a daughter named Helen a year later.

Whether the Netflix version will follow that outcome remains uncertain, especially after another major adaptation twist: Michael Stirling has been gender-swapped into Michaela Stirling, meaning Francesca’s future love story and potential motherhood could unfold very differently on screen.

Featured image credit: Netflix