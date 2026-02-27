Er, why does Bridgerton season four look way less realistic? Here’s the actual reason

It was filmed in a very different way to the rest of the show

Many Bridgerton viewers have noticed that the outdoor scenes in Bridgerton season four don’t have the same look as earlier seasons of the show. If you think the streets and shops seem unrealistic, then you’re onto something. There is actually a huge reason for Bridgerton season four looking so much less realistic.

So, lots of the earlier Bridgerton seasons were filmed on-location in England. The outside of Bridgerton House is really in Greenwich. Characters ride past the Royal Crescent in Bath. Many of the outdoor street scenes were shot on a real Regency-era street in London, Woburn Walk.

However, Bridgerton season four was filmed in a very different way. Netflix splurged on a huge new set, which recreates parts of these new locations.

The team behind Bridgerton first contemplated using a backlot during season one, but didn’t get the go-ahead to make one until after season three.

The studio art director, Alison Gartshore, explained to Shondaland: “We struggled for spaces for the queen, and we struggled for street and market scenes. The travel is costly in both time and effort, and the crew’s mental health can suffer because of longer hours. It ramps up everybody’s long days and night work and all the rest of it.”

Plus, when hit TV shows are filmed in a very public street, there is a lot more potential for viewers to spot the crew and leak the plot.

Netflix let the team use part of Shepperton Studios. The space is a little south of Heathrow Airport, just outside of London. The new Bridgerton back lot was built from January to September 2024. Filming for season four began in mid-September.

The new set features a huge replica of the Royal Crescent in Bath, several streets and a market area. The pretend shops include an art gallery, a revamped modiste, and the tea shop from season four episode three.

This is the first big back lot which Netflix has built in the UK, and the only permanent Georgian-style backlot in the country. I am absolutely desperate to play dress-up in it.

