bridgerton season four less realistic

Er, why does Bridgerton season four look way less realistic? Here’s the actual reason

It was filmed in a very different way to the rest of the show

Claudia Cox | Entertainment

Many Bridgerton viewers have noticed that the outdoor scenes in Bridgerton season four don’t have the same look as earlier seasons of the show. If you think the streets and shops seem unrealistic, then you’re onto something. There is actually a huge reason for Bridgerton season four looking so much less realistic.

So, lots of the earlier Bridgerton seasons were filmed on-location in England. The outside of Bridgerton House is really in Greenwich. Characters ride past the Royal Crescent in Bath. Many of the outdoor street scenes were shot on a real Regency-era street in London, Woburn Walk.

However, Bridgerton season four was filmed in a very different way. Netflix splurged on a huge new set, which recreates parts of these new locations.

The team behind Bridgerton first contemplated using a backlot during season one, but didn’t get the go-ahead to make one until after season three.

The studio art director, Alison Gartshore, explained to Shondaland: “We struggled for spaces for the queen, and we struggled for street and market scenes. The travel is costly in both time and effort, and the crew’s mental health can suffer because of longer hours. It ramps up everybody’s long days and night work and all the rest of it.”

Plus, when hit TV shows are filmed in a very public street, there is a lot more potential for viewers to spot the crew and leak the plot.

Netflix let the team use part of Shepperton Studios. The space is a little south of Heathrow Airport, just outside of London. The new Bridgerton back lot was built from January to September 2024. Filming for season four began in mid-September.

The new Bridgerton backlot season four

The new Bridgerton backlot
(Image via Youtube / Shondaland)

The new set features a huge replica of the Royal Crescent in Bath, several streets and a market area. The pretend shops include an art gallery, a revamped modiste, and the tea shop from season four episode three.

why netflix bridgerton season four less realistic set

I don’t think that statue is marble x
(Image via Netflix)

This is the first big back lot which Netflix has built in the UK, and the only permanent Georgian-style backlot in the country. I am absolutely desperate to play dress-up in it.

Featured image credit: Netflix 

Here’s every type of student you’ll encounter in a Liverpool lecture – bad vibes edition

Rosie Lucas

Get your tuna mayo sandwich away from my laptop pls x

Durham University staff to begin industrial action over increased workloads

Sarah Crooks

UCU argues ‘Hundreds of jobs have been lost and the university is relying on the free labour of those who stay’

Students and staff at London Metropolitan University protest against plans to axe 120 jobs

Katie Gibb

The university will issue formal notices of redundancy in March

University of Manchester offers support after weapons incident at Manchester Central Mosque

Grace Ellen

A man has been charged with possession of an offensive weapon

Hey Liverpool social secs! Here are the best themes for your upcoming student socials

Maia Traverse

Wednesday nights have never looked better

Cambridge SU delays postgraduate presidential election results after disqualifying candidate

Giancarlo Mempouo

Roman Shainskyi was removed from the election following complaints he interfered with voting

Expert reveals shocking reason you might be single, and it’s to do with your phone

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It’s a major ick

Zoo

Keepers share tragic 400-word Punch news as they reveal the future plans for stuffed toy

Kieran Galpin

Anyone want to go halves on a flight to Japan?

What on earth is boy kibble, the aggressively beige TikTok food trend?!

Hebe Hancock

I think I prefer girl dinner

Who were Nicholas Braimbridge and Tony Cooper? As Bridgerton pays touching tribute to them

Hayley Soen

Season four was dedicated to them

