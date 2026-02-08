Step into the Ton: Bridgerton filming locations in and around London you can visit

Dearest gentle reader, this is how you can enter the world of the Ton from the comfort of your own city

The world of Bridgerton may look like pure high-society fantasy, however the reality is, much of it was filmed right here, in London.

You don’t need a ballroom invitation, or a family fortune to visit the show’s most glamorous spots; an oyster and some determination will suffice.

Here’s where to stroll, pose, and daydream as if you were part of the Ton.

Ranger’s House, Greenwich: The Bridgerton family home

Ranger’s House plays the Bridgerton residence, the backdrop of many of the show’s family dramas and longing stares.

The real-life Georgian mansion sits on the edge of Greenwich Park and is open to the public through English Heritage. The Wernher Collection inside is impressive, but it’s the front steps and pale blue windows that fans will recognise instantly.

A stroll here feels like walking straight into an establishing shot, and there’s no better place to practice looking wistful about love and duty.

Woburn Walk, Bloomsbury

Hidden in the middle of Bloomsbury, Woburn Walk is one of London’s best-preserved Regency streets and occasionally appears in Bridgerton as part of the bustling capital.

With its curved shopfronts, black railings and tiny balconies, it looks ready for a film crew at any time.

It’s also lined with independent cafés, so you can sip your coffee while pretending you’re about to overhear the latest scandal.

Hampton Court Palace, Richmond: Queen Charlotte’s residence

When the show wants royal flair, it turns to Hampton Court Palace. Its halls and gardens double as Queen Charlotte’s residence, giving the drama a suitably regal backdrop.

The palace is only half an hour from central London, making it ideal for a weekend wander that feels much grander than your usual park walk.

If you bring a picnic, make sure it’s dramatic enough to deserve a string quartet.

Chiswick House and Gardens, West London

Chiswick House and Gardens has all the right ingredients for a Bridgerton scene: elegant stone steps, sweeping lawns, and the kind of symmetry that makes your phone camera very happy.

The grounds are free to explore, and the on-site café does proper tea and scones if you want to make it a full outing.

It’s easy to see why the show keeps returning to this spot. Just walking through it feels oddly cinematic, even if your companion is less Viscount and more flatmate.

Wrotham Park, Hertfordshire: Featherington Manor (and more)

Just north of London sits Wrotham Park, an 18th-century country estate that regularly appears as Featherington Manor and other grand houses.

Access is limited since it’s a private property, but even glimpsing it from nearby roads gives you an idea of how convincingly it plays “old money drama” on screen.

It’s a favourite of production designers, which makes sense. If your own student digs had drawing rooms like these, you’d host a Season ball too.

Painshill Park, Cobham

Painshill Park is a Regency romance made real.

The rolling lawns, ornamental bridges, and still lakes have featured across several series for picnics, promenades and heartbreaks. It’s a relaxing escape from London but close enough for a day trip, and it’s practically designed for dramatic walks in pastel outfits.

It also has ice cream! That part might be a modern touch, but it’s highly recommended.

Lancaster House, St James’s

If any location could outshine the show’s cast, it’s Lancaster House.

Used for ballroom scenes and royal interiors, it’s dripping with chandeliers and gold detailing. You can’t wander inside unless there’s an open event, but it’s right next to Buckingham Palace, so you can still get a glimpse of its grand façade.

From Bloomsbury’s preserved boutiques, to Greenwich’s grand mansions and Hertfordshire’s hidden estates, the world of Bridgerton isn’t far away. London and its edges are full of Regency architecture and film-worthy backdrops if you know where to look.

So gather your most dramatic friends and see how long you can keep a straight face while pretending to be part of high society. Even Lady Whistledown would approve.

Featured image via Unsplash/Youtube