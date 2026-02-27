Here’s what each Lancaster University college’s Nando’s order would be

Where do you think your college will be on the Peri-O-Meter?

When you’ve had a long day of lectures, you’re hungry, and you’ve come home to see your meal prepped chicken rice and veg sat in the fridge, you realise you wish you’d just taken up the offer from your flat to go and grab a Sultans, but no, you decided to be the “new you”.

Inevitably, students often opt for a takeaway, whether that’s a cheeky Sultans on campus or getting the bus to McDonald’s in the city centre, and, knowing you can have Just Eat delivered straight to your door and even onto campus, the options open right up. When we see Nando’s on the list that delivers, it’s practically irresistible to say no to some peri-peri salted chips.

But the real question now is not what students’ go-to order is at Nando’s, but what each of the colleges at Lancaster University would order… We must warn you, some of these are spicy (pun intended).

Graduate College

Let’s kick things off from plain-ish to red hot. Up first, we have (of course) Graduate College. We’re sorry we keep attacking you guys with the age thing, but you are just that bit older than the rest of us. So, in the spirit of keeping things old school, we think that Graduate’s Nando’s order would be:

Spice: Plain-ish (Extra Mild)

Main: 1/4 chicken

First side: Creamy Mash

Second side: Tenderstem broccoli

Drink: Water

Just a bit bland really….

Furness College

A step up from Graduate, but not yet entering the spice zone, we have Furness College. We know you guys are there, but as you’re sort of hidden away on campus, and we think you’re the same with your Nando’s order.

You want some flavour to show you’re here, but not too much spice as you like to remain mysterious, you do like to stay classic though as well with some peri-peri salted chips, but that side is plenty enough flavour on its own, so you need to neutralise it slightly.

Spice: Garlic BBQ (Mild)

Main: Butterfly chicken burger

First side: Peri-Peri salted chips

Second side: Rainbow slaw

Drink: Bottomless Fanta

Pretty decent.

Cartmel College

Furtherest away, but closest in our hearts, we have Cartmel’s simple but flavoursome order. You guys are pretty cosy (especially being the home to Barkers) and like keeping it plain but still bursting with some flavour.

Cartmel students give us “creature of habit” vibes and don’t like to stray from their usual order.

Spice: Lemon and herb (mild)

Main: Grilled chicken wrap

First side: Coleslaw

Second side: Tenderstem broccoli

Drink: Bottomless Diet Coke

Nice and simple.

Lonsdale College

Lonnies, we feel you have a rogue choice in this meal, but still, surprisingly, it works. Slightly far on campus, and being a pretty chill college, we think you’re cool and nonchalant with your order.

You surprised us by being able to handle some spice and ordering items that no one else has. At least someone is taking this order for the team.

Spice: Medium

Main: Chicken livers and rustic Portuguese roll

First side: Hearty grains

Second side: Corn on the cob

Drink: Tropical quencher

A mixture indeed.

Bowland College

Okay, sorry to Bowland, but as you’re the centre residents, that does automatically place you as the basic students on campus, making your Nando’s order pretty basic too.

You like your spice, which makes you a little less basic, but your order is quite predictable. But we aren’t saying it isn’t tasty!

Spice: Medium

Main: Chicken butterfly

First side: Macho peas

Second side: Regular chips

Drink: Rubro peach iced tea

Very original…

Pendle College

Now onto Pendle College, students in this college want to be little different, stray away from the traditional menu items and set order. You guys go feral for those Fully Loaded Chips (which are classed as a sharing side, but big enough for one person).

You like it loaded and spicy. Although the mixture of peri-peri salt and spice might be too much for you to handle. Does Nando’s serve milk? I think the Pendle guys need some over here…

Spice: Hot

Main/sharing Side: Fully loaded chips

Drink: Bottomless Coke Zero

A little different, but we’re here for it.

County College

You guys aren’t just at opposite ends of campus with Cartmel, your Nando’s order is pretty opposite too. County don’t like it simple; you want the most flavoursome and colourful order there is, and to be a little extra, so you opt for the pitta option.

You guys can handle your spice, however, it’s not a massive deal to you – you’ll have it if you feel like it, but you have enough flavour from the pitta, peri-peri salt and the slaw, so you’re pretty chill if there is spice or not.

Spice: Hot (optional)

Main: Double fino pitta

First side: Peri-peri salted chips

Second Side: Rainbow slaw

Drink: Cloudy lemonade

This sounds so tasty.

Fylde College

The penultimate college in this list, and that’s Fylde, we have no doubt you guys can take on the spiceiness, and you like to make that apparent.

You guys are loud and proud, announcing your order with the second spiciest sauce on the Peri-O-Meter; however, you can handle the spice, but not without a few tears and red faces.

You have the extra sauce, the dips, the spice and the flavour all at once – it’s giving USA vibes, matching the energy we saw at the sports bar during the Super Bowl.

Spice: Extra hot

Main: Whole chicken

First side: Peri-peri salted chips

Second side: Mac and cheese

Drink: Bottomless Dr Pepper

Not for the weak.

Grizedale College

Grizedale students, you are beasts; you can handle your spice without even flinching, not even a slight eye twitch.

You’ve gone for the most hardcore order there is, you actually enjoy it instead of it being a “challenge” and the scariest thing is that you can have a full conversation with no breaks for a drink.

Spice: Extra hot

Main: 10 extra saucy chicken wings

First side: Peri-peri salted chips

Second side: Spicy rice

Drink: Bottomless Coca-Cola

This order should feature on Hot Ones.

