The Tab

It’s a bit confusing, so here’s what actually happened to Cathy’s mum in Wuthering Heights

She’s hardly ever mentioned

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment

If you’ve watched Emerald Fennel’s Wuthering Heights and found yourself wondering where on earth Cathy’s mum is meant to be, you’re not alone. The film basically never mentions her, and when it does, it’s blink-and-you-miss-it.

In the adaptation, we only really see Cathy growing up with her father, the abrasive, alcoholic Mr. Earnshaw, at the gloomy Earnshaw home on the Yorkshire moors. There’s almost no reference to her mother at all. The single line comes when Mr. Earnshaw teases Cathy that she’s starting to grow a moustache like her mother, which Cathy angrily denies. And that’s it.

Warner Bros

So what actually happens to Cathy’s mum in the original story?

Mrs. Earnshaw in the book

In Wuthering Heights, Catherine and Hindley’s (Cathy’s brother, who also isn’t in the book) mother is present at the start, but only briefly. Mrs. Earnshaw distrusts the orphan Heathcliff from the moment he’s brought into the household and never warms to him. Not long after Heathcliff arrives at Wuthering Heights, she dies.

Her death happens early in the timeline, before most of the drama people associate with Wuthering Heights really begins. Because she’s gone so soon, she has little direct impact on Catherine’s upbringing as the story unfolds.

Who raises Cathy after her mother dies?

Warner Bros

With Mrs. Earnshaw dead and Mr. Earnshaw growing increasingly frail and preoccupied, Catherine is effectively brought up within the chaotic Earnshaw household, and especially by the servant Nelly.

Nelly Dean isn’t just a servant; she’s Catherine’s nurse, caretaker, confidante, and eventually the main narrator of the novel. She grew up alongside the Earnshaw children and becomes Catherine’s closest adult figure after her mother’s death.

So while adaptations sometimes make Cathy’s mum seem mysteriously absent, the book’s answer is simple: She dies very early on, and Nelly more or less takes her place as Catherine’s maternal guide.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Warner Bros

More on: Film Viral Wuthering Heights
Hebe Hancock | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Grads are using this test to find flexible, well-paid roles which suit their personality

Yep, it's possible to have both

Universum

Read Next

It just gets worse: The ‘skin room’ in Wuthering Heights is way creepier than we first thought

Who is Hindley in Wuthering Heights and why wasn’t he in Emerald Fennell’s film?

what happens Heathcliff Wuthering Heights

Director explains what happens to Heathcliff after Wuthering Heights leaves his ending unfinished

Latest

Log off to level up: Meet the King’s College London alumnus taking on Gen Z scroll culture

Daisy Lewin

Freya India is calling on young people to log off social media and reclaim a self that isn’t shaped for the algorithm

Here’s every type of student you’ll encounter in a Liverpool lecture – bad vibes edition

Rosie Lucas

Get your tuna mayo sandwich away from my laptop pls x

Durham University staff to begin industrial action over increased workloads

Sarah Crooks

UCU argues ‘Hundreds of jobs have been lost and the university is relying on the free labour of those who stay’

Students and staff at London Metropolitan University protest against plans to axe 120 jobs

Katie Gibb

The university will issue formal notices of redundancy in March

University of Manchester offers support after weapons incident at Manchester Central Mosque

Grace Ellen

A man has been charged with possession of an offensive weapon

Hey Liverpool social secs! Here are the best themes for your upcoming student socials

Maia Traverse

Wednesday nights have never looked better

Cambridge SU delays postgraduate presidential election results after disqualifying candidate

Giancarlo Mempouo

Roman Shainskyi was removed from the election following complaints he interfered with voting

Expert reveals shocking reason you might be single, and it’s to do with your phone

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It’s a major ick

Zoo

Keepers share tragic 400-word Punch news as they reveal the future plans for stuffed toy

Kieran Galpin

Anyone want to go halves on a flight to Japan?

What on earth is boy kibble, the aggressively beige TikTok food trend?!

Hebe Hancock

I think I prefer girl dinner

Log off to level up: Meet the King’s College London alumnus taking on Gen Z scroll culture

Daisy Lewin

Freya India is calling on young people to log off social media and reclaim a self that isn’t shaped for the algorithm

Here’s every type of student you’ll encounter in a Liverpool lecture – bad vibes edition

Rosie Lucas

Get your tuna mayo sandwich away from my laptop pls x

Durham University staff to begin industrial action over increased workloads

Sarah Crooks

UCU argues ‘Hundreds of jobs have been lost and the university is relying on the free labour of those who stay’

Students and staff at London Metropolitan University protest against plans to axe 120 jobs

Katie Gibb

The university will issue formal notices of redundancy in March

University of Manchester offers support after weapons incident at Manchester Central Mosque

Grace Ellen

A man has been charged with possession of an offensive weapon

Hey Liverpool social secs! Here are the best themes for your upcoming student socials

Maia Traverse

Wednesday nights have never looked better

Cambridge SU delays postgraduate presidential election results after disqualifying candidate

Giancarlo Mempouo

Roman Shainskyi was removed from the election following complaints he interfered with voting

Expert reveals shocking reason you might be single, and it’s to do with your phone

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It’s a major ick

Zoo

Keepers share tragic 400-word Punch news as they reveal the future plans for stuffed toy

Kieran Galpin

Anyone want to go halves on a flight to Japan?

What on earth is boy kibble, the aggressively beige TikTok food trend?!

Hebe Hancock

I think I prefer girl dinner