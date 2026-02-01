Matcha vs Coffee: we asked Lancaster Uni students what they prefer

2 hours ago

A big debate for sure is between matcha and coffee, and with each of their rise in popularity, especially among students to achieve that aesthetic, locked-in vibe, it’s become a battle to see which one is better.

We feel that you can like both, but there’s always a preference for one, and with Lancaster Uni campus and the city centre having so many cafes, we thought we’d finally settle the debate once and for all.

So, we put an Instagram poll out for you, Lancaster Uni students, to answer the question of ‘matcha vs coffee’. And the results might shock you…

With the large volume of cafes on the Lancs campus and in the city centre, that also means there are so many options to choose from of both matcha and coffee beverages.

From Coastal & Co.’s speciality seasonal coffees and matchas for those living on campus, to the independent and chain coffee shops with tasty combinations for those living off campus, but when walking into these cafes, some of us often stare at the menu, weighing up the delicious options available and struggle to decide between ordering either a matcha or coffee.

So, to help with the indecisions, we wanted to see what Lancaster University students prefer and answer the debate of which is better – matcha or coffee.

The results are in. Lancaster University students prefer to order and consume coffee over matcha!

81 per cent of you decided that you would much rather have a coffee than matcha, sorry to all the matcha lovers – it seems you’re outnumbered, as only 19 per cent of you voted for the grassy-green drink.

We were only a little surprised, we thought, because with how much matcha has been rising in popularity recently, appearing on all our social media pages and always being paired with so many amazing (slightly out-there) flavour combinations, that matcha would be the clear winner here.

However, the OG coffee wins this battle. It seems Lancs Uni students much prefer a simple flat white or iced vanilla latte over the blends of an iced white pistachio matcha latte (wow that is quite a mouthful).

Apparently, Lancs like to keep it plain and simple, or perhaps a little scared to try a drink that has more than five syllables. What can we say, we’re creatures of habit and find comfort in what we know.

Were you shocked by these results?

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip, and memes, follow The Lancaster Tab on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.