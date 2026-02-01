The Tab

Matcha vs Coffee: we asked Lancaster Uni students what they prefer

We were shocked by the result

Isabella Laithwaite | Guides

A big debate for sure is between matcha and coffee, and with each of their rise in popularity, especially among students to achieve that aesthetic, locked-in vibe, it’s become a battle to see which one is better.

We feel that you can like both, but there’s always a preference for one, and with Lancaster Uni campus and the city centre having so many cafes, we thought we’d finally settle the debate once and for all. 

So, we put an Instagram poll out for you, Lancaster Uni students, to answer the question of ‘matcha vs coffee’. And the results might shock you…

With the large volume of cafes on the Lancs campus and in the city centre, that also means there are so many options to choose from of both matcha and coffee beverages.

From Coastal & Co.’s speciality seasonal coffees and matchas for those living on campus, to the independent and chain coffee shops with tasty combinations for those living off campus, but when walking into these cafes, some of us often stare at the menu, weighing up the delicious options available and struggle to decide between ordering either a matcha or coffee.

So, to help with the indecisions, we wanted to see what Lancaster University students prefer and answer the debate of which is better – matcha or coffee.

The results are in. Lancaster University students prefer to order and consume coffee over matcha!

81 per cent of you decided that you would much rather have a coffee than matcha, sorry to all the matcha lovers – it seems you’re outnumbered, as only 19 per cent of you voted for the grassy-green drink.

Most Read

The real reason Daphne was written out of Bridgerton and won’t appear in season four

Why Elizabeth Smart’s mother Lois wasn’t in the Netflix documentary, and where she is now

What ‘ward’ means on Bridgerton, and Sophie’s tragic family history explained

We were only a little surprised, we thought, because with how much matcha has been rising in popularity recently, appearing on all our social media pages and always being paired with so many amazing (slightly out-there) flavour combinations, that matcha would be the clear winner here.

However, the OG coffee wins this battle. It seems Lancs Uni students much prefer a simple flat white or iced vanilla latte over the blends of an iced white pistachio matcha latte (wow that is quite a mouthful).

Apparently, Lancs like to keep it plain and simple, or perhaps a little scared to try a drink that has more than five syllables. What can we say, we’re creatures of habit and find comfort in what we know.

Were you shocked by these results?

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip, and memes, follow The Lancaster Tab on InstagramTikTok, and Facebook.

Isabella Laithwaite | Guides

Read Next

Your guide to Lancaster’s top café study spots

What you can get for free in Lancaster on your birthday

Plan a summer’s day in Lancaster and we’ll tell you where to buy your weekly matcha

Latest

An Exeter student’s guide to hosting Galentine’s on a budget

Anya Shankar

Men come and go; turn them into stickers for your girls’ group chat

If Lancaster colleges dated: Who would be whose Valentine?

Isabella Laithwaite

Swiping right and left, but make it between the Lancs Uni colleges

Matcha vs Coffee: we asked Lancaster Uni students what they prefer

Isabella Laithwaite

We were shocked by the result

Five canon events if you’re a Brit on your year abroad in The States

Samira Sanders

Yes, you will be asked about the Queen

Traffic delays expected up to six months following road works in Lancaster

Ryan Moynihan

This also follows possible delays from the commencement of roadworks on Caton Road, expected to last four weeks

Here’s how to make the most of Roman Raid

Hannah Cain

aka the best bar crawl of the year

5 epiphanies you will have as a first year in Epiphany Term

Kashish Fatima

Buckle up, folks. We’re in for a ride

The University of Edinburgh admits there is no funding deficit

Kitty Messer

The release of the latest university accounts shows a surplus of £43 million for the past year despite previous concerns over a £140 million funding black hole

bridgerton season four sophie mother

Wait, what happened to Sophie’s mother? The Bridgerton books explain the backstory properly

Claudia Cox

The lore in the books is even more tragic

Bridgerton Francesca pinnacle

Hannah Dodd reveals the real reason Francesca was so desperate to reach ‘pinnacle’ in Bridgerton

Suchismita Ghosh

‘She worries that she’s not fulfilling that’

An Exeter student’s guide to hosting Galentine’s on a budget

Anya Shankar

Men come and go; turn them into stickers for your girls’ group chat

If Lancaster colleges dated: Who would be whose Valentine?

Isabella Laithwaite

Swiping right and left, but make it between the Lancs Uni colleges

Matcha vs Coffee: we asked Lancaster Uni students what they prefer

Isabella Laithwaite

We were shocked by the result

Five canon events if you’re a Brit on your year abroad in The States

Samira Sanders

Yes, you will be asked about the Queen

Traffic delays expected up to six months following road works in Lancaster

Ryan Moynihan

This also follows possible delays from the commencement of roadworks on Caton Road, expected to last four weeks

Here’s how to make the most of Roman Raid

Hannah Cain

aka the best bar crawl of the year

5 epiphanies you will have as a first year in Epiphany Term

Kashish Fatima

Buckle up, folks. We’re in for a ride

The University of Edinburgh admits there is no funding deficit

Kitty Messer

The release of the latest university accounts shows a surplus of £43 million for the past year despite previous concerns over a £140 million funding black hole

bridgerton season four sophie mother

Wait, what happened to Sophie’s mother? The Bridgerton books explain the backstory properly

Claudia Cox

The lore in the books is even more tragic

Bridgerton Francesca pinnacle

Hannah Dodd reveals the real reason Francesca was so desperate to reach ‘pinnacle’ in Bridgerton

Suchismita Ghosh

‘She worries that she’s not fulfilling that’