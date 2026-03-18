Wait, why can’t people over 25 get a meningitis vaccine? The different rules, explained

You can get the MenACWY vaccine at a GP until you’re 25

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Two students are known to have sadly died from a meningitis outbreak in Kent. Cases have been reported at Canterbury Christ Church University, the University of Kent and local schools. If you’re worrying about meningitis, you might be feeling confused about which meningitis vaccines you’ve had, and what they all do. Here’s an easy-to-read guide to the different meningitis vaccines offered in the UK, and why you might not be able to get them if you’re over 25.

Why didn’t most UK university students get the MenB vaccine?

The MenB vaccine helps prevent most (but not all) types of meningitis B. The outbreak in Kent is linked to meningitis B. Babies in the UK have been given the MenB vaccine since 2015. So, most UK university students won’t have had it.

The Department of Health and Social Care decided it wasn’t cost-effective give the MenB vaccine to teenagers, based on the advice of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation. The MenB vaccine isn’t as effective in young people as it is in babies, and the protection isn’t lifelong.

About 5,000 uni students in Kent are now being offered the MenB vaccine. Students are also being given antibiotics.

You can get the MenB vaccine privately at a pharmacy or health clinic.

Why aren’t people over 25 usually offered the MenACWY vaccine through the NHS?

The MenACWY vaccine offers protection against four types of bacteria that can cause meningitis: groups A, C, W and Y. It does not prevent Menengitis B.

In 2015, the MenACWY vaccine was rolled out in the UK. Schools arrange for teenagers to have it – usually in year nine, when they’re aged 13 or 14. If you missed out on this vaccine at school, you can still get it for free through a GP until you turn 25.

Older adults may be offered the MenACWY vaccine through the NHS if they are at increased risk of getting meningitis because of other medical conditions. It’s recommended adults get the vaccine if they travel to particular countries. You can get the vaccine through a pharmacy or clinic for about £50 to £80.

The decision was made for people under 25 to get the MenACWY vaccine through the NHS as this group is considered much likelier to get meningitis.

Dr Zina Alfahl, of the University of Galway, explained to The Guardian: “The bacteria are often carried harmlessly in the throat, especially among teenagers and young adults… University environments – halls of residence, parties and large social networks – create conditions where the bacteria can spread more easily. That’s why vaccination programmes and rapid public-health responses often focus on students and young adults when clusters occur.”

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Featured image via SWNS.